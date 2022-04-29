^

Sports

Lopena shines in Philippine Athletics Championships opener

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 2:11pm
Lopena shines in Philippine Athletics Championships opener

MANILA, Philippines – Anfernee Lopena delivered the worthiest performance in the opening day of the two-day Philippine Athletics Championships by coming through with a Southeast Asian Games standard time in the men’s 100 meters at the PhilSports track and field oval in Pasig.

Lopena captured the century dash gold in 10.41 seconds, which was faster than the 10.49 that propelled Thai Ruttanapon Sowan to a silver finish in the 2019 SEA Games at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

The gold standard in the event is 10.35 set by 2019 winner Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi of Malaysia.

Lopena bested fellow SEA Games gold medalist Clinton Bautista, who settled for the silver in 10.56, and John Dave Puno, who snared the bronze in 11.00.

The day also produced nine personal bests by national team mainstays including Bautista, the 110m hurdles SEA Games champion whose time in the 100m could be good for a bronze in the biennial meet, and reigning SEAG heptathlon queen Sarah Dequinan in the 100m in 12.46.

Other national team stalwarts who came through with career highs were Alfrence Braza in the 5000m in 15:31.95, Bernalyn Bejoy in the 800m in 2:12.66, Jessel Lumapas in the 200m in 24.92, Eloiza Medina in the 100m in 11.96 and Jelly Paragile in the 100m in 12.17.

The impressive effort bodes well for the country as it seeks to duplicate, if not eclipse, its 11-gold, eight-silver and eight-bronze effort in Capas when it plunges into action in the Hanoi Games slated May 12 to 23.

“It was a beautiful day for PATAFA (Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association) and the athletic community,” said national coach Jeoffrey Chua. “Many of the athletes have waited two years to compete, seeing them perform well in their respective events show us that athletics is alive in the Philippines.”

ATHLETICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

Smart to back up Kai Sotto in NBA bid

21 hours ago
Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is rallying behind longtime Smart ambassador Kai Sotto’s bid to become the first...
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

Spoelstra's Heat welcome much-needed NBA playoff rest

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Banged up despite the lopsided series win over Atlanta, Spoelstra eyes to use the lull as they wait for their next opponents...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

Curry, Warriors eliminate Nuggets to advance in NBA playoffs

1 day ago
The resurgent Golden State Warriors relied on 30 points from Stephen Curry and a crucial late 15-point cameo from Gary Payton...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto to join 2022 NBA Draft

Kai Sotto to join 2022 NBA Draft

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Philippine basketball star Kai Sotto has taken the next step toward his dream of reaching the NBA as he declared for the 2022...
Sports
fbtw

Steph, Giannis explode as Warriors, Bucks advance

16 hours ago
The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and resurgent Golden State Warriors completed 4-1 series victories to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Confident Malixi shoots for 3rd AJGA golf diadem

Confident Malixi shoots for 3rd AJGA golf diadem

By Jan Veran | 4 minutes ago
Rianne Malixi sets out for a second American Junior Golf Association crown this month, ready to use the lessons learned in...
Sports
fbtw
Omega goes alpha as Altas squeak past Generals for play-in slot&nbsp;

Omega goes alpha as Altas squeak past Generals for play-in slot 

By Joey Villar | 9 minutes ago
Rookie big man Mark Omega delivered his most impressive performance to date as University of Perpetual Help edged Emilio Aguinaldo...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

Mavs silence Jazz to advance in NBA playoffs

2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks dug deep to defeat the Utah Jazz, 98-96, on the road in Salt Lake City to complete a 4-2 series win
Sports
fbtw
What's up with La Salle's Mark Nonoy?

What's up with La Salle's Mark Nonoy?

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Despite Mark Nonoy’s struggles on the offensive end, it is a matter of time when the former UAAP Rookie of the Year...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina seeks back-to-back in Garden City Classic golf tilt

Ardina seeks back-to-back in Garden City Classic golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Confidence will be the least of Dottie Ardina’s concerns when the Filipina golfer tees it up in the first round of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with