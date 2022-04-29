Lopena shines in Philippine Athletics Championships opener

MANILA, Philippines – Anfernee Lopena delivered the worthiest performance in the opening day of the two-day Philippine Athletics Championships by coming through with a Southeast Asian Games standard time in the men’s 100 meters at the PhilSports track and field oval in Pasig.

Lopena captured the century dash gold in 10.41 seconds, which was faster than the 10.49 that propelled Thai Ruttanapon Sowan to a silver finish in the 2019 SEA Games at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

The gold standard in the event is 10.35 set by 2019 winner Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi of Malaysia.

Lopena bested fellow SEA Games gold medalist Clinton Bautista, who settled for the silver in 10.56, and John Dave Puno, who snared the bronze in 11.00.

The day also produced nine personal bests by national team mainstays including Bautista, the 110m hurdles SEA Games champion whose time in the 100m could be good for a bronze in the biennial meet, and reigning SEAG heptathlon queen Sarah Dequinan in the 100m in 12.46.

Other national team stalwarts who came through with career highs were Alfrence Braza in the 5000m in 15:31.95, Bernalyn Bejoy in the 800m in 2:12.66, Jessel Lumapas in the 200m in 24.92, Eloiza Medina in the 100m in 11.96 and Jelly Paragile in the 100m in 12.17.

The impressive effort bodes well for the country as it seeks to duplicate, if not eclipse, its 11-gold, eight-silver and eight-bronze effort in Capas when it plunges into action in the Hanoi Games slated May 12 to 23.

“It was a beautiful day for PATAFA (Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association) and the athletic community,” said national coach Jeoffrey Chua. “Many of the athletes have waited two years to compete, seeing them perform well in their respective events show us that athletics is alive in the Philippines.”