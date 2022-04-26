^

Sports

Resurgent Lucero, Maroons pound winless Warriors for twice-to-beat semis bonus

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 2:25pm
Resurgent Lucero, Maroons pound winless Warriors for twice-to-beat semis bonus
Zavier Lucero ended a personal slump with a double-double to help the Fighting Maroons secure the No. 2 spot in the UAAP standings, giving them a twice-to-beat advantage in the next round
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — UP's Filipino-American recruit Zavier Lucero bounced back from a personal slump to pace the UP Fighting Maroons past the also-ran UE Red Warriors, 81-68, to notch their 10th win of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

After struggling since the beginning of the second round, Lucero finished with a monster double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead UP in the rout.

The Maroons thus improved to 10-2, securing the second seed and the twice-to-beat advantage in Final Four that comes with it owing to DLSU's earlier loss to FEU.

Lucero also had three assists and three blocks.

Though the Red Warriors were within single digits in the fourth salvo, an unsportsmanlike foul called on Jeremy Cruz resulted in a four-point swing for the Maroons.

That proved to be the backbreaker for UE, who fell to 0-12 for the year.

Also making waves for UP was Ricci Rivero who finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Bench points proved to be the difference-maker for the Maroons as their second unit, which included Lucero for this game, outscored UE's subs, 47-32.

Jose Antiporda topped UE in the scoring column with 15 points in the loss.

The Scores:

UP 81 -- Lucero 20, Rivero 17, Cansino 8, Tamayo 7, Eusebio 7, Diouf 6, Abadiano 6, Cagulangan 4, Fortea 4, Spencer 2, Calimag 0, Alarcon 0.
UE 68 -- Antiporda 15, N. Paranada 13, Escamis 9, K. Paranada 8, Beltran 7, Sawat 4, Pagsanjan 4, J. Cruz 3, Villanueva 3, Lorenzana 2, Abatayo 0, Tulabut 0, Guevarra 0, Pascual 0, P. Cruz 0.

Quarters: 18-8, 44-26, 59-44, 81-68.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Streaking Falcons seek huge upset vs Eagles

Streaking Falcons seek huge upset vs Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Red-hot Adamson tries to catch its biggest fish in unbeaten reigning champion Ateneo to solidify its place inside the Final...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

Doncic dominates as Mavs pummel Jazz to seize 3-2 lead

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Buoyed by Luka Doncic's 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the Mavs clinched the wire-to-wire victory to move one win...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

Baldwin wants Gilas shot for latest Ateneo recruit Amos

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Baldwin thinks there is much Amos — a versatile big man from Australia — can contribute not just for...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Aussie Mason Amos recommits to Ateneo Blue Eagles

Fil-Aussie Mason Amos recommits to Ateneo Blue Eagles

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Young Gilas prospect Mason Amos has returned to the nest of the Ateneo Blue Eagles after a botched attempt to play for the...
Sports
fbtw
Whyte slams WBC champ Fury's 'dirty' tactics

Whyte slams WBC champ Fury's 'dirty' tactics

5 hours ago
Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of "dirty" tactics during the WBC heavyweight champion's victory at Wembley on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Chicano assigned to duathlon to boost SEA Games gold bid

Chicano assigned to duathlon to boost SEA Games gold bid

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Triathlon Association of the Philippines has shifted Southeast Asian Games triathlon gold medalist John Chicano to duathlon...
Sports
fbtw
Abarrientos takes charge as Tamaraws frustrate Archers

Abarrientos takes charge as Tamaraws frustrate Archers

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Despite going without a field goal in the third salvo and squandering a 16-point lead, the Tamaraws escaped a La Salle comeback...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi chases US Women's Open golf berth

Malixi chases US Women's Open golf berth

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi tries to bring her game to the next level as she vies for a US Women’s Open berth at the Soule Park Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Raptors rout Sixers to stay alive

Raptors rout Sixers to stay alive

4 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors stunned the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 103-88, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to keep their...
Sports
fbtw
Sizzling Celtics sweep Nets in NBA playoffs

Sizzling Celtics sweep Nets in NBA playoffs

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Despite Brooklyn being title favorite at the beginning of the season, the Celtics rolled over the Nets, who will be coming...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with