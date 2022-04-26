Resurgent Lucero, Maroons pound winless Warriors for twice-to-beat semis bonus

Zavier Lucero ended a personal slump with a double-double to help the Fighting Maroons secure the No. 2 spot in the UAAP standings, giving them a twice-to-beat advantage in the next round

MANILA, Philippines — UP's Filipino-American recruit Zavier Lucero bounced back from a personal slump to pace the UP Fighting Maroons past the also-ran UE Red Warriors, 81-68, to notch their 10th win of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

After struggling since the beginning of the second round, Lucero finished with a monster double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead UP in the rout.

The Maroons thus improved to 10-2, securing the second seed and the twice-to-beat advantage in Final Four that comes with it owing to DLSU's earlier loss to FEU.

Lucero also had three assists and three blocks.

Though the Red Warriors were within single digits in the fourth salvo, an unsportsmanlike foul called on Jeremy Cruz resulted in a four-point swing for the Maroons.

That proved to be the backbreaker for UE, who fell to 0-12 for the year.

Also making waves for UP was Ricci Rivero who finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Bench points proved to be the difference-maker for the Maroons as their second unit, which included Lucero for this game, outscored UE's subs, 47-32.

Jose Antiporda topped UE in the scoring column with 15 points in the loss.

The Scores:

UP 81 -- Lucero 20, Rivero 17, Cansino 8, Tamayo 7, Eusebio 7, Diouf 6, Abadiano 6, Cagulangan 4, Fortea 4, Spencer 2, Calimag 0, Alarcon 0.

UE 68 -- Antiporda 15, N. Paranada 13, Escamis 9, K. Paranada 8, Beltran 7, Sawat 4, Pagsanjan 4, J. Cruz 3, Villanueva 3, Lorenzana 2, Abatayo 0, Tulabut 0, Guevarra 0, Pascual 0, P. Cruz 0.

Quarters: 18-8, 44-26, 59-44, 81-68.