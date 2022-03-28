^

Bombers, Altas open NCAA hoops campaign

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 2:57pm
Bombers, Altas open NCAA hoops campaign

Games Tuesday

(La Salle Greenhills Gym, Mandaluyong)

12 p.m. – JRU vs UPHSD

3 p.m. – LPU vs St. Benilde

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal University and University of Perpetual Help take their turn to get the feel of the action as they clash Tuesday even as opening day losers Lyceum of the Philippines University and College of St. Benilde shoot for their first win in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament.

The Louie Gonzales-coached Bombers and the Mike Saguiguit-mentored Altas will practically parade their new-look rosters when they clash at 12 p.m. at the La Salle Greenhills Gym in Mandaluyong.

The winner will seize a piece of the lead and join early leaders Letran, San Beda Mapua and Arellano University.

“The boys are excited to play,” said UPHSD coach Mike Saguiguit.

Expect Jielo Razon to carry the brunt of the responsibility in the Altas’ campaign this season as he was the only one left from the team that last played before the pandemic three years ago.

Meanwhile, LPU seeks to bounce back from an 84-76 defeat at the hands of San Beda while CSB hopes to make up for a heartbreaking 67-63 setback to defending champion Letran in the season inaugurals Saturday.

BASKETBALL

JRU

NCAA

PERPETUAL
