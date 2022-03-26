Parto, De Kam star in 2022 FINIS Short Course Swim Series-Luzon leg

MANILA, Philippines – Huge Antonio Parto and Marcus De Kam led the Quezon Killerwhale Swim Team’s 31-medal haul. But the much-awaited duel of national junior standout Jasmine Mojdeh and Filipino-Briton swimming prospect Heather White created a buzz in the opening day of the 2022 FINIS Short Course Swim Series-Luzon leg Satuday at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Tarlac.

The 15-year-old Parto and his senior buddy De Kam swept their respective three events, White edged the much prominent Mojdeh in two final duels, while Kristian Yugo Cabana joined his teammates as a double medalist in the event organized by FINIS Philippines.

Parto claimed the gold in boys 15-16 100-m Individual Medley in timed of 1:03.30 against Peter Dean (1:04.92) and Angelo Sadol of Coach Agot Team (1:06.27). He also dominated the 100-m butterfly in 57.77 seconds over Timothy Capulong of Tarlac (1:02.56) and Sadol (1:02.96). He likewise ruled the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 29.55 seconds against Tim Capulong (30.03) and Sadol (30.47).

“Loaded po yung training namin kay coach Virgil de Luna after last week’s SLP competition. Happy po dahil na-improved po ang lahat ng personal best time ko,” said Parto, Grade 10 student at La Salle-Lipa.

In the boys premier 17-18 class, De Kam from Calayan Educationa Foundation claimed the gold in 100-m IM at 58.95 against Yohan Cabana (1:01.49) and Ruben White (1:01.55), then came out with a sterling performance in the 100-m butterfly with a clocked of 56.87 over Ivan Radovan (57.66) and Miguel Thruelen (57.83). He claimed his third gold medal in the 50-backstroke in timed of 27.49 seconds against Erick Abustan (27.96) and Yohan Cabana (28.21).

The Vietnam-based White proved she was a force to reckon with in local swimming as she beat homegrown and Palaro champion Mojdeh in their duel in girls 17-18 class 100-m butterfly with a time of 1:02.74 against Mojdeh (1:03.66). Maria Barretto finished third (1:07.64).

In their second duel in the 100-m IM, White repeated over Mojdeh (1:07.44) in timed of 1:07.16. Barreto finished third anew at (1:10.35).

“I’m so excited having a swim off with Jasmine (Mojdeh). Swimming against the best is really a good experience. Hopefully I can make it at the podium in my other events,” said the International School student in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Cabana won in the boys 11-12 100-m butterfly in time of 1:09.23 against Daniel Ocampo (1:12.20) and Benjamin De Mesa (1:13.15), and in 100-m IM as he clocked 1:14.34 over Ocampo (1:15.58) and Matthew Lopez (1:17.55).

The other Quezon Killerwhale gold medalists are John Neil Paderes in the boys 19-over 100-m IM (59.75), and 50-m backstroke (26.58), Jules Mirandilla in 100-m butterfly (56.13), Hannah White in the girls 9-10 IM (1:28.82), and 50-m backstroke (42.11).

“It’s big turnout, we’re happy with the results and we’re hoping ma-sustain namin ito,” quipped coach Vince Garcia, FINIS Philippines Marketing Director.

The other gold medalists in the opening day are Chelsea Borja in girls 11-12 50-m back (37.59), Cassandra Barretto in girls 13 50-m back (21.22), Trixie Ortiguerra in girls 15 50-meter back (30.76); Benito De Mesa in the boys 7 50-m IM (2:12.16) and Mishael Ajido in the boys 13 50-m IM (1:04.30).