Arevalo ends up joint 28th; Chinese escapes

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 12, 2022 | 3:45pm
Arevalo ends up joint 28th; Chinese escapes
Abby Arevalo
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Abby Arevalo endured a wild frontside but could only match par 72 as she ended up tied at 28th in the Houma Golf Classic ruled by Chinese Simin Feng in Houma, Louisiana Friday.

The Filipina ace hit three birdies in the first nine holes, her most in one side in four days at the Ellendale Country Club but she hardly gained any as she fumbled with one bogey and a double bogey on No. 6.

She tried to get some momentum in the stretch after birdying the par-5 11th but instead dropped another stroke on No. 14 for a pair of 36s and a four-day total of 292, marked by a first round 71 but marred by 74 and 75 in the middle rounds.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, the 2020 Philippine Ladies Open champion who launched her pro career with a victory on the Cactus Tour in Las Vegas last year, finished way below expectations but vowed to come out of it stronger and better as she resumes her WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) campaign in the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open beginning Tuesday in Westlake, also in Louisiana.

Arevalo is chasing ranking points in the circuit for berths in Stage II of this year’s LPGA Q-School as the Top 5 after the 13-stage WAPT will earn berths in the second phase of the LPGA elims in October.

Feng, meanwhile, proved clutch as she holed out with a birdie on the 72nd hole to save a 71 and edge the rallying US pair of Brittany Fan and Kathleen Scavo by one stroke to pocket the top $10,000 purse and gain the head-start in LPGA Stage II chase.

Fan and Scavo caught up with Feng at 10-under overall total with identical three-under cards heading to the par-4 18th. But the American duo failed to match the Chinese decisive birdie with flubbed chances.

Feng finished with a 276 spiked by a second round 66 while Fan and Scavo wound up with 277s after matching 69s.

