54-strong Sibol squad bound for SEA Games esports events

MANILA, Philippines – Sibol, the bemedaled Philippine esports team, will field a 54-strong contingent in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May with a full backing from esports patron Smart Communications.

The Nationals’ formidable delegation includes the first all-female squad after the thorough national qualifiers supervised by the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) and powered by the PLDT wireless unit.

With still two months of preparation left, Sibol will have a chance to be gold medal-ready in Smart esports training headquarters equipped with the latest connectivity innovations in the country.

Sibol will vie in eight SEA Games espors titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends Wild Rift (men’s and women’s), Crossfire, Arena of Valor, FreeFire, PUBG Mobile and FIFA Online 4.

“It is our great honor to support the best Filipino esports athletes as they continue to prove to the world that we have the talent, skill, and drive to dominate this rapidly growing sport. Smart will continue to support the dreams of these young athletes and help them achieve glory for the Philippines in the international stage,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“PESO is committed to further strengthen esports development within our country and our competitiveness abroad. We have gathered the top athletes in every game category to become SIBOL representatives. We look forward to achieving great success in repeating our 2019 medal results,” said Brian Lim, PESO President.

Sibol captured the overall Esports championship in the 2019 SEA Games held here with Smart, the country’s leading mobile services provider and fastest mobile data network, serving as its sponsor.

Sibol’s conquest in the debut of esports as an official SEA Games event helped the Philippines reclaim the overall title in the biennial meet after 14 years.