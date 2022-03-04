^

Sports

54-strong Sibol squad bound for SEA Games esports events

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 3:23pm
54-strong Sibol squad bound for SEA Games esports events

MANILA, Philippines – Sibol, the bemedaled Philippine esports team, will field a 54-strong contingent in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May with a full backing from esports patron Smart Communications. 

The Nationals’ formidable delegation includes the first all-female squad after the thorough national qualifiers supervised by the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) and powered by the PLDT wireless unit.

With still two months of preparation left, Sibol will have a chance to be gold medal-ready in Smart esports training headquarters equipped with the latest connectivity innovations in the country.

Sibol will vie in eight SEA Games espors titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends Wild Rift (men’s and women’s), Crossfire, Arena of Valor, FreeFire, PUBG Mobile and FIFA Online 4.

“It is our great honor to support the best Filipino esports athletes as they continue to prove to the world that we have the talent, skill, and drive to dominate this rapidly growing sport. Smart will continue to support the dreams of these young athletes and help them achieve glory for the Philippines in the international stage,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“PESO is committed to further strengthen esports development within our country and our competitiveness abroad. We have gathered the top athletes in every game category to become SIBOL representatives. We look forward to achieving great success in repeating our 2019 medal results,” said Brian Lim, PESO President.

Sibol captured the overall Esports championship in the 2019 SEA Games held here with Smart, the country’s leading mobile services provider and fastest mobile data network, serving as its sponsor.

Sibol’s conquest in the debut of esports as an official SEA Games event helped the Philippines reclaim the overall title in the biennial meet after 14 years.

ESPORTS

SEA GAMES

SIBOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 2 days ago
With 4:01 left in the game, and a 21-point spread against the home team screaming loud, the over-5,000 Filipino crowd at Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The 16-year-old Filipina thus exited in the Round of 16 for the second time in three tournaments.
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix outgun Aces to boost PBA playoff bid

Phoenix outgun Aces to boost PBA playoff bid

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
With their post-season in peril, the Fuel Masters ended a three-game slide and fended off the Aces in a nip-and-tuck affair...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The NBA released the best-selling products on the NBAStore.com.ph on Thursday, and Curry and the Lakers were the ones leading...
Sports
fbtw
San Sebastian point guard Arjan dela Cruz is on a mission

San Sebastian point guard Arjan dela Cruz is on a mission

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
For San Sebastian Golden Stags point guard Arjan dela Cruz, he hopes that his glory days in basketball aren’t over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ko surges to lead share; Saso flounders

Ko surges to lead share; Saso flounders

By Jan Veran | 28 minutes ago
In contrast to Ko's game, Saso was still trying to find her rhythm, touch and range after two days.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo keen on winning multiple SEA Games golds in Vietnam

Yulo keen on winning multiple SEA Games golds in Vietnam

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World champion Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo is bent on raking in more gold medals in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games slated...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, Hernandez close in on SEA Games spots

Malixi, Hernandez close in on SEA Games spots

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi found no need to step up her attack, her even-par 72 enough to hike her lead to 16 strokes over Arnie Taguines...
Sports
fbtw
Prospects Caelum Harris, Lebron Lopez sought to join Gilas sooner

Prospects Caelum Harris, Lebron Lopez sought to join Gilas sooner

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Reyes recently bared his plans to integrate youngsters like newly recruited Filipino-American Caelum Harris and Lebron Lopez...
Sports
fbtw
Ironman Philippines holds first race in 2 years

Ironman Philippines holds first race in 2 years

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Century Tuna Ironman Philippines presented by Big Boss Cement returns with a bang after a two-year pandemic absence as it...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with