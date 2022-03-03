^

Sports

Fernandez drops a set but prevails to enter Abierto GNP Seguros quarterfinals

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 2:19pm
Fernandez drops a set but prevails to enter Abierto GNP Seguros quarterfinals
Leylah Fernandez attends a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2022.
Andy Cheung / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Unlike in her career breakthrough WTA triumph last year, Leylah Fernandez is in for an uphill battle for back-to-back title run in the Abierto GNP Seguros 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico.

The US Women's Open finalist, who didn't yield a set on her way to winning this event with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Swiss qualifier Victorija Golubic in the finals, stumbled late in the second set but displayed grace under pressure in the tiebreaker, frustrating rising Chinese star Qinwen Zheng with a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5(3) victory that sent her to the quarterfinals of the event Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Fernandez proved clutch as she snatched a couple of points out of disputed plays to go 6-3 in the tiebreaker then unloaded a service winner to finish off the taller Zheng in a mind-draining two-hour, 41-minute encounter.

The second seeded Filipino-Canadian will next face the winner in the Mayar Sherif of Egypt-Wang Qiang of China duel for a spot in the semis Friday.

Joining her in the Last 8 are No. 5 Camila Osorio, who disposed of local bet Marcela Zacarias, 7-6(2), 6-3; and Brazilian Bea Haddad Maia, who blasted Chinese Xinyu Wang, 6-2, 6-2; with top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine tipped to join them later along with Spain’s Sorribes Tormo and Parrizas Diaz.

The 19-year-old world No. 21 Fernandez, who trounced Slovak Anna Schmiediova, 6-2, 6-3, to kick off her title-retention drive, peppered Zheng with seven aces but had to overcome 10 double faults, five more than her rival, to survive the tough challenge.

So shaky was her stint behind the service line that she fumbled with four double faults right in the first two games although it included a break that put her in command early. She broke the Chinese again in the sixth then claimed the 39-minute opening set romp by holding serve off a deuce game in the seventh.

But down 4-5 in the second set, Fernandez squandered a 40-30 edge as Zheng took four of the next five points to break her and send the match into a decider where they traded serves all through 12 games with both thwarting each other's crack at break a couple of times.

Zheng wrested the lead in the tiebreak off her serve but the determined Fernandez won the next three, including a break in the fourth and a contested point in the seventh, for a 5-2 lead.

Zheng stayed in the hunt in the next play but lost the succeeding point as Fernandez’s high forehand volley barely hit the baseline after another review with the latter riding high on that break to oust the Chinese off a strong serve.

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Long road ahead
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
How to mesh the Gilas schedule with the PBA calendar is a daunting challenge.
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala sustains strong start, beats home bet in French tiff

Alex Eala sustains strong start, beats home bet in French tiff

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Buoyed by her two wins in qualifiers, Eala sweeped the French tennister, needing only a little over one hour to dispatch her...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas member LA Tenorio jumped to the defense of the national team following a mediocre 1-1 result in the...
Sports
fbtw
Mindoro pips Iriga in PCAP Armageddon

Mindoro pips Iriga in PCAP Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
For all their previous internal foibles, the Tamaraws have stayed in the fight in the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
A+ grade for SBP by FIBA exec

A+ grade for SBP by FIBA exec

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
FIBA 2023 World Cup executive director David Crocker was in town for five days last week to attend business meetings and confer...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Santiago-Manabat draws inspiration from daughter amid Thailand stint

Santiago-Manabat draws inspiration from daughter amid Thailand stint

By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
Forced to be away from her family in order to develop her play even more, Manabat said she keeps her husband and daughter...
Sports
fbtw
Undermanned Suns back on track; Jazz outlast Rockets in OT

Undermanned Suns back on track; Jazz outlast Rockets in OT

By Luisa Morales | 46 minutes ago
After back-to-back losses, the Suns made easy work of Portland.
Sports
fbtw
Holiday scores game-winner as Bucks rally to cool off Heat

Holiday scores game-winner as Bucks rally to cool off Heat

1 hour ago
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday drove for a layup with 1.9 seconds left as the NBA champion Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit...
Sports
fbtw
No pressure on Batang Pier to qualify for PBA playoffs, says Jarencio

No pressure on Batang Pier to qualify for PBA playoffs, says Jarencio

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Despite getting back into the playoff picture with four straight wins after losing their first five assignments of the conference,...
Sports
fbtw
Harden shines in Sixers home debut vs Knicks

Harden shines in Sixers home debut vs Knicks

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The former MVP keyed a comeback effort from the Sixers after trailing by as much as 16 points in the first half.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with