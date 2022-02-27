




















































 
























Kiefer B. League career-high for naught as San-En gets back at Shiga
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 27, 2022 | 3:28pm





 
Kiefer B. League career-high for naught as San-En gets back at Shiga
Kiefer Ravena tied his B. League career-high of 28 points but could not lead the Shiga Lakestars to victory over the San-En NeoPhoenix on Sunday
MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena's career-high scoring output was not enough for the Shiga Lakestars as they failed to sweep the San-En NeoPhoenix, 80-93, at the Hamamatsu Arena on Sunday.


Kiefer recovered from a dismal shooting night just yesterday as he tallied 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting to match his career-high at the Japan B. League.


He also had eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals.


But Shiga was unable to get the victory over a Thirdy Ravena-less San-En NeoPhoenix side who used a third quarter surge to drub the Lakestars.


After leading by only six points at halftime, San-En outscored Shiga 24-13 in the third salvo and extended the lead to as big as 20 late in the period.


Things turned even more sour for the Lakestars early in the fourth as the deficit grew to as big as 24 points.


While Kiefer tried to spark a comeback for the Lakestars, the deficit proved insurmountable as San-En cruised to victory.


San-En thus snapped a nine-game slump, improving to 5-28.


Meanwhile, Shiga falls to 10-18.


 










 









BASKETBALL
JAPAN B.LEAGUE
