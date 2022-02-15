




















































 
























Hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen invades PUBG Mobile
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 4:26pm





 
Hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen invades PUBG Mobile
 


MANILA, Philippines — Battle royale game PUBG Mobile has launched its newest partnership. Starting Tuesday, February 15, Viz Media’s anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is crossing over to Erangel and Livik for a month-long coloration featuring characters, game modes, weapons and skins.


Popular characters Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo will all be available through Cosplay Sets for players to collect and use in-game. Besides Cosplay Sets, other theme rewards include special emotes, custom weapons and car skins. Themed items can be upgraded as permanent items during the collaboration period.


The collaboration will also include the "Cursed Corpse Grenade", which can be used to summon a "Boss Cursed Corpse". When defeated, the "Boss Cursed Corpse" will give players supplies that will help in securing victory.


The Ranked Theme Mode for either Erangel or Livik will also include "Cursed Object Crates" that contain "Sealed Sukuna Fingers", which when collected can earn players rewards and special achievements.


PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Jujustu Kaizen is one of several collaborations the game has done in the past. Last year, the mobile game has had successful collaborations with Premier League’s Liverpool FC team, Riot’s League of Legends Arcane, and Spiderman: No Way Home.


PUBG Mobile's Jujutsu Kaizen theme mode will only be available until March 15.


 










 









