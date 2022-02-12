Bolick boosts Gilas pool for FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers

Robert Bolick had already suited up for Gilas in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, registering 8.6 points and 1.2 rebounds.

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick has joined the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with an all-out support from Northport, which just signed him to a new PBA contract.

Both Gilas coach Chot Reyes and Batang Pier manager Bonnie Tan confirmed the inclusion of the ace guard in the Gilas pool that is gearing up for the WC qualifiers this Feb. 24-28 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

“Yes, Robert has Northport’s full blessing,” Tan told The STAR as the prized cager immediately attended Gilas camp yesterday at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center in Quezon City.

Bolick, 26, is a needed reinforcement in the thin Gilas roster bannered by the Tropang Giga core, naturalized player Ange Kouame and Japan B. League stalwarts Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena.

Juan Gomez de Liaño with remaining cadets Will Navarro, Tzaddy Rangel and Jaydee Tungcab are also in for Gilas, which will clash against South Korea, New Zealand and India in Group A.

In the PBA, the 6-foot-1 guard leads all locals in scoring with 20.5 points and 9.3 assists in Northport’s first four games before the league’s momentary halt due to pandemic restrictions in Metro Manila.

Bolick, whose previous contract with the Batang Pier expired, was actually rumored to be taking his act overseas before opting to stay with a fresh deal signed in the presence of Tan and his agent Marvin Espiritu.