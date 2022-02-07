




















































 
























Guillou looks forward to grow her skills with Filipina booters
 


Luisa Morales
February 7, 2022





 
Guillou looks forward to grow her skills with Filipina booters
MANILA, Philippines — US-born Filipina booter Katrina Guillou is upbeat on being able to come out with her full potential as she continues her stint with the Philippine women's national football team.


A promising prospect, Guillou showed flashes of brilliance in her first five caps for the national team at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.



Guillou, 28, had two near-goals against Thailand in her national team debut before being able to find the back of the net in the Philippines' 6-0 rout of Indonesia.


She admitted that she has yet to show the extend of what she can do as she continues to adjust with her new team.


"This is my first competition with the team around me. So I think I'm still growing, getting used to everyone. Of course, these things take time," Guillou said in an interview.


With more than a number of competitions already looming for her and the rest of the national team ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Guillou has all the opportunities for herself and the team.


Along with her found family in her teammates, the UNCW alum aims to up her game even more.


"I'm sure all of us together, we can just keep on growing and proving how far we can still go," she said.


Guillou and the Philippine women's national football team are expected to be back in action by May at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi.


 










 









