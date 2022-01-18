




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Filipino pugs to skip Asian U-22 championships amid COVID-19 surge
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 18, 2022 | 2:18pm





 
Filipino pugs to skip Asian U-22 championships amid COVID-19 surge
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will no longer be participating in the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Asian Under-22 Men and Women Championships slated Jan. 20-30 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan due to the COVID-19 scare.


“We withdrew from the tournament. Too risky. A lot of other countries have also pulled out,” said Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ed Picson Tuesday.


Mark Lester Durens, Ernie Garcia, Junmilardo Ogayre, Jere Samuel dela Cruz, John Paul Panuayan, Marjon Pianar, Mary I.C. Sinadjan and Maricel dela Torre were scheduled to leave the country today if not for the last-minute withdrawal.


ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo would have been the head of delegation.


It was a heartbreaking development for the young pugs, who have set aside their Christmas vacation and focused on their preparation for the 11-day Tashkent meet.


The team will be back to training camp along with the rest of the national squad training for the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12-25.The Philippines will no longer be participating in the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Asian Under-22 Men and Women Championships slated January 20-30 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan due to the COVID-19 scare.


“We withdrew from the tournament. Too risky. A lot of other countries have also pulled out,” said Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ed Picson Tuesday.


Mark Lester Durens, Ernie Garcia, Junmilardo Ogayre, Jere Samuel dela Cruz, John Paul Panuayan, Marjon Pianar, Mary I.C. Sinadjan and Maricel dela Torre were scheduled to leave the country today if not for the last-minute withdrawal.


ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo would have been the head of delegation.


It was a heartbreaking development for the young pugs, who have set aside their Christmas vacation and focused on their preparation for the 11-day Tashkent meet.


The team will be back to training camp along with the rest of the national squad training for the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set May 12-25.


 










 









BOXING

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Yuka Saso lets go of Philippine colors







Yuka Saso lets go of Philippine colors



By Jan Veran |
22 hours ago 


Yuka Saso has ceased using the Philippine colors days before the reigning US Women's Open champion launches her 2022 campaign...

 






Sports
fbtw













Former Ateneo Lady Eagle Starr Striegl talks about husband Mark being in the UFC







Former Ateneo Lady Eagle Starr Striegl talks about husband Mark being in the UFC



By Rick Olivares |
1 day ago 


Starr Cabuco-Striegl knows what it is like to be away for long training days. After all, she competed for the Ateneo Lady...








Sports
fbtw













Philippines' lone Winter Olympic bet gets P3.3M in funding







Philippines' lone Winter Olympic bet gets P3.3M in funding



By Joey Villar |
22 hours ago 


The Philippine Sports Commission approved the release of P3.3 million to fund the campaign of alpine skier Asa Miller in the...








Sports
fbtw













Yao Ming invites China critic Enes Kanter to visit







Yao Ming invites China critic Enes Kanter to visit



3 hours ago 


Former basketball star Yao Ming on Monday invited staunch Beijing critic Enes Kanter Freedom to visit China after the Boston...








Sports
fbtw













Alyssa Valdez confirms volleyball return







Alyssa Valdez confirms volleyball return



By Joey Villar |
23 hours ago 


Alyssa Valdez is back.








Sports
fbtw










Latest







 

Eala posts back-to-back wins in W25 Manacor qualifiers







Eala posts back-to-back wins in W25 Manacor qualifiers



By John Bryan Ulanday |
26 minutes ago 


Alex Eala moved closer to barging into the main draw of the W25 Manacor after registering back-to-back wins in the qualifying...








Sports
fbtw













Wild card ousts Fernandez in Aussie Open shocker







Wild card ousts Fernandez in Aussie Open shocker



By Jan Veran |
32 minutes ago 


The ghost of her first round Australian Open foldups visited Leylah Fernandez again Tuesday as she succumbed to local wildcard...








Sports
fbtw













Vietnam imposes 'no vaccine, no entry' rule for 31st SEA Games







Vietnam imposes 'no vaccine, no entry' rule for 31st SEA Games



By Joey Villar |
43 minutes ago 


Host Vietnam will implement a “no vaccine, no entry” policy in the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated May 12-25...








Sports
fbtw













Muguruza on a mission as she sweeps into 2nd round of Australian Open







Muguruza on a mission as she sweeps into 2nd round of Australian Open



2 hours ago 


Garbine Muguruza admitted she had no clue about her Australian Open opponent Tuesday, but the third seed quickly adapted to...








Sports
fbtw













Garland shines as Cavaliers ease past Nets







Garland shines as Cavaliers ease past Nets



3 hours ago 


Darius Garland scored 22 points and delivered 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers stretched their winning streak to five...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended









 




 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with