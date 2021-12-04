




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 4, 2021 | 8:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension
Kobe Paras couldn't catch a break as they absorbed their 12th loss in a row in the Japan B. League
B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The struggle continues for Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB on Saturday as they suffered their 12th straight loss, falling to the Akita Northern Happinets, 79-62.



Save for scoring the first basket of the game, Niigata was stuck on the wrong end of a virtual wire-to-wire loss.





The Happinets led the hapless Niigata by as much as 22 points.



Paras finished with nine points and one assist in the loss as they fell to 2-13.



Elsewhere, Thirdy Ravena served the first of a two-game suspension as the San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed a 104-71 blowout to the Seahorses Mikawa.



Ravena was slapped with the suspension and a fine for his actions in San-En's close loss to fellow Filipino import Dwight Ramos' Toyama Grouses.



In B2, Kemark Cariño's Aomori Watts arrested an 11-game losing streak against Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 89-65.



Cariño was benched in the win while Gomez de Liaño was limited to just two points, three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes of action.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JAPAN B.LEAGUE
                                                      KOBE PARAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reward for Casimero is Inoue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reward for Casimero is Inoue


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday if WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero retains his crown against England’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I can beat Maksimovic': Rolando Dy on Brave CF headline fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I can beat Maksimovic': Rolando Dy on Brave CF headline fight


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
You know that saying when one door opens, another closes?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Overtime collabs with Fil-Am designer for Filipino-inspired clothing capsule
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Overtime collabs with Fil-Am designer for Filipino-inspired clothing capsule


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Catering to Filipinos' love for basketball, Overtime and ROKIT tapped Fil-Am artist Kristofferson San Pablo, creative director...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors end Suns' streak; Rockets win 5th straight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors end Suns' streak; Rockets win 5th straight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a rematch between the Western Conference contenders, Stephen Curry and the Warriors dominated the erstwhile streaking Suns,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Life is Aces' with Alaska for Joe Silva
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Life is Aces' with Alaska for Joe Silva


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the Aces, Silva’s job is to assist the coaches and the players in any way that he can. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Para&ntilde;aque steamrolls Taguig to open WNBL Finals; Uratex rules Day 1 of 3x3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parañaque steamrolls Taguig to open WNBL Finals; Uratex rules Day 1 of 3x3


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
While the final score seemingly points to a competitive affair, the Lady Aces hardly gave Taguig any chance at drawing first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tabuena fades with 72 as Quiban cards 71 in Phuket golf fest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tabuena fades with 72 as Quiban cards 71 in Phuket golf fest


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tabuena had hoped for a sustained charge in moving day after rallying with a 67 Friday that shoved him from joint 43rd to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dasma Monarchs stun Air Force to claim PNVF men's title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dasma Monarchs stun Air Force to claim PNVF men's title


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mark Frederick Calado hammered 18 markers on 18 kills while Madzlan Gampong and Ronniel Rosales added 13 apiece in the Monarchs’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basilan Steel Spikers relish PNVF Champions League experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basilan Steel Spikers relish PNVF Champions League experience


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Putting premium on sports as a vehicle for change, transformation and development, Basilan despite a short preparation time...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks drops 20 to lead Nagoya past Shimane as B League returns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks drops 20 to lead Nagoya past Shimane as B League returns


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite trailing by twin-digits early, Nagoya outscored Shimane, 46-29 in the second half to take the come-from-behind w...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with