Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension

Kobe Paras couldn't catch a break as they absorbed their 12th loss in a row in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines — The struggle continues for Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB on Saturday as they suffered their 12th straight loss, falling to the Akita Northern Happinets, 79-62.

Save for scoring the first basket of the game, Niigata was stuck on the wrong end of a virtual wire-to-wire loss.

The Happinets led the hapless Niigata by as much as 22 points.

Paras finished with nine points and one assist in the loss as they fell to 2-13.

Elsewhere, Thirdy Ravena served the first of a two-game suspension as the San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed a 104-71 blowout to the Seahorses Mikawa.

Ravena was slapped with the suspension and a fine for his actions in San-En's close loss to fellow Filipino import Dwight Ramos' Toyama Grouses.

In B2, Kemark Cariño's Aomori Watts arrested an 11-game losing streak against Juan Gomez de Liaño and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 89-65.

Cariño was benched in the win while Gomez de Liaño was limited to just two points, three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes of action.