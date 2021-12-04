




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Parks drops 20 to lead Nagoya past Shimane as B League returns
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 4, 2021 | 5:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Parks drops 20 to lead Nagoya past Shimane as B League returns
Bobby Ray Parks
Japan B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks led all scorers for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins to pace his team to a 82-73 win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Dolphins Arena on Saturday.



Despite trailing by twin-digits early, Nagoya outscored Shimane, 46-29 in the second half to take the come-from-behind win.



Parks led Nagoya with 20 points off of a 7-of-15 shooting clip while also logging four rebounds, and two assists.



Takumi Saito and Coty Clarke chipped in with 14 points each as well. The Diamond Dolphis thus improved to 9-6 for the season.



Elsewhere, Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses were drubbed by the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 91-66.



The loss snapped an erstwhile three-game win streak by Tooyama.



Ex-PBA import Allen Durham was a thorn on the side of Ramos and the rest of the Grouses with 20 points and 13 rebounds.



Ramos, for his part, scored only six points in his 24 minutes of action. Toyama fell to 4-11 for the year.



Javi Gomez de Liaño, meanwhile, saw limited action for the Ibaraki Robots in their 83-77 loss to the Chiba Jets.



Gomez de Liaño was scoreless in over three minutes of action.



Matt Aquino suffered a similar fate in Shinshu Brave Warriors' 72-63 loss to Utsunomiya Brex.



Aquino was also scoreless in his three-minute stint for the game but did manage to grab one rebound in the loss.



The Ibaraki Robots and the Shinshu Brave Warriors are currently 2-13 and 9-6 in the standings, respectively.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JAPAN B.LEAGUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reward for Casimero is Inoue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reward for Casimero is Inoue


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday if WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero retains his crown against England’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto-less Adelaide falls to Perth in NBL opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto-less Adelaide falls to Perth in NBL opener


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
After going 5-0 in the NBL Blitz, where they took the championship, the 36ers stumbled when it counted as injuries affected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I can beat Maksimovic': Rolando Dy on Brave CF headline fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I can beat Maksimovic': Rolando Dy on Brave CF headline fight


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
You know that saying when one door opens, another closes?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Overtime collabs with Fil-Am designer for Filipino-inspired clothing capsule
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Overtime collabs with Fil-Am designer for Filipino-inspired clothing capsule


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Catering to Filipinos' love for basketball, Overtime and ROKIT tapped Fil-Am artist Kristofferson San Pablo, creative director...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan back in hunt with 69 but Ardina falters in LPGA Q-Series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan back in hunt with 69 but Ardina falters in LPGA Q-Series


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina turned in contrasting results at Crossings Friday but both remained in the hunt in Week...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch up to fans, says Showtime exec
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch up to fans, says Showtime exec


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
 A key official of major US TV broadcaster Showtime, said he liked what he saw in Manny Pacquiao when the Filipino icon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marquez would pay to see Pacquiao-Canelo; Roach wants Crawford
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marquez would pay to see Pacquiao-Canelo; Roach wants Crawford


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
While Manny Pacquiao is happily retired for now, talks about potential opponents continue to swirl, especially after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao recalls not making it as an amateur
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao recalls not making it as an amateur


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Now that talks about a possible Olympic stint continue to gain steam, Manny Pacquiao reminisced ironically not succeeding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao says he's retiring, but it may not last
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao says he's retiring, but it may not last


                              

                                                                  By Tim Dahlberg |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Like any good entertainer, Manny Pacquiao was good enough against Timothy Bradley to leave his fans wanting a little mor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao reacts to Floyd's take on Bradley fight: 'Drawing siya'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao reacts to Floyd's take on Bradley fight: 'Drawing siya'


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Floyd Mayweather Jr. was spotted roaming around the MGM Grand shortly after Manny Pacquiao bested Timothy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao bows out in glory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao bows out in glory


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao dished out snatches of his glorious past to bring back the old chant of “Manny, Manny”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with