Parks drops 20 to lead Nagoya past Shimane as B League returns

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks led all scorers for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins to pace his team to a 82-73 win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Dolphins Arena on Saturday.

Despite trailing by twin-digits early, Nagoya outscored Shimane, 46-29 in the second half to take the come-from-behind win.

Parks led Nagoya with 20 points off of a 7-of-15 shooting clip while also logging four rebounds, and two assists.

Takumi Saito and Coty Clarke chipped in with 14 points each as well. The Diamond Dolphis thus improved to 9-6 for the season.

Elsewhere, Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses were drubbed by the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 91-66.

The loss snapped an erstwhile three-game win streak by Tooyama.

Ex-PBA import Allen Durham was a thorn on the side of Ramos and the rest of the Grouses with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Ramos, for his part, scored only six points in his 24 minutes of action. Toyama fell to 4-11 for the year.

Javi Gomez de Liaño, meanwhile, saw limited action for the Ibaraki Robots in their 83-77 loss to the Chiba Jets.

Gomez de Liaño was scoreless in over three minutes of action.

Matt Aquino suffered a similar fate in Shinshu Brave Warriors' 72-63 loss to Utsunomiya Brex.

Aquino was also scoreless in his three-minute stint for the game but did manage to grab one rebound in the loss.

The Ibaraki Robots and the Shinshu Brave Warriors are currently 2-13 and 9-6 in the standings, respectively.