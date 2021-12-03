Ifugao boxing prospect faces acid test vs Philippine champ

MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten boxer Carl Jammes Martin will finally get his chance to fulfill one of his goals as a young boxer as he aims for the Philippine super bantamweight crown this weekend.



The 22-year-old Hingyon, Ifugao-native Martin (17-0, 15 knockouts) will battle defending champion Mark Anthony Geraldo in a 12-round title fight on December 4 at the Elorde Sports Complex in Sucat, Parañaque.



Apart from getting a chance to crown himself as national champion, Martin’s skills and determination will be put to test as he will be facing a 50-fight veteran in the 30-year-old Geraldo, who has stopped his last four opponents in this tough 122-pound division. Geraldo (38-9-3, 19 KOs) is also the only fighter thus far to have scored a victory against longtime world super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.



“Ito na po siguro ang best fight at pinakamahirap sa ngayon para sa akin kasi kita naman po natin na beterano siya sa laban bukod pa sa siya ang Philippine champion,” said Martin.



Apart from beating Ancajas, Geraldo also had the opportunity to face former world champions McJoe Arroyo and Nourdine Oubaali and world title challengers Takuma Inoue and Arthur Villanueva.



Martin is hopeful that becoming a Philippine champion will boost his stock as an international campaigner as he is looking at winning a regional crown by next year.



Also part of the card is Rio Olympian Charly Suarez, who will battle fellow unbeaten boxer Delmar Pellio in a 10-round non-title fight.



The promotion dubbed “Ultimate Knockout Challenge” is co-promoted by Maria Laurita “Cucuy” Elorde and VSP Boxing’s Robert Hill.