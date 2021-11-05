Alex Eala sidelined by injury

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is reportedly nursing an injury, prompting her to take a lengthy break from tennis.

Noli Eala, Alex's uncle, tweeted the development on Thursday.

Related Stories Alex Eala slides to 4th in ITF juniors rankings

Alex Eala is currently recovering from an injury which has forced her to slow down in her sched. Find out more about her status, assessment of her season and plans this Saturday on Power&Play EXCLUSIVE. Incidentally I asked her if she has plans to change citizenship. ???? pic.twitter.com/ZKNPbpfrjp — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) November 4, 2021

Eala has not seen action since the US Open Juniors in September where she finished with a semifinals finish in girls' doubles.

In girls' singles, she exited as a quarterfinalist.

This year, Eala has won two ITF titles — one in singles and one in doubles.

She also copped twin titles in a juniors tiff in Milan.

Her hiatus has caused Eala to slide in both the WTA rankings and the ITF junior rankings.

After achieving her career-high of World No. 505 in the WTA rankings, she's currently ranked No. 526.

Meanwhile in the junior rankings, Eala has slipped to No. 4 after being ranked No. 2 in the past.