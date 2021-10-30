




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
NCAA basketball, volleyball games slated February 2022
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 2:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
NCAA basketball, volleyball games slated February 2022
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After a two-year absence, the NCAA will get to hold its first face-to-face games in basketball and volleyball after a two-year absence.



“We agreed on the level of the management committee, but still we need the approval from the policy board,” said incoming league management committee chairman Dax Castellano of Season 97 host College of St. Benilde on Saturday.



Aside from basketball and volleyball, Castellano said they would also hold online event similar to what it did this year when Letran hosted the season.



The decision came after the league has solidified its vaccination program for its student athletes.



The league, in fact, held a two-day jab day a few days ago at the Jose Rizal University campus in Mandaluyong City.



Letran was also the venue of the vaccinations done by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) recently.



“We would like to access all the vaccines to as many students, officials and administrators so we can slowly go back to the old normal,” said CHED commissioner Ronald Adamat at the same media briefing attended by NCAA Policy Board president for Season 96, Rev. Fr. Clarence Victor Marquez, OP, of Letran.



Outgoing MANCOM chairman, Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran said that some 100 student-athletes of the NCAA participated in the two-day vaccination program of CHED, mostly from provinces who returned to Manila.



“We have student-athletes who were vaccinated already. I think from the 10 schools, 90 percent were vaccinated already from the different LGUs the previous months,” said Calvo.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

