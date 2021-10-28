




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Li Jingliang to carry Asian torch in UFC 268
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 9:42am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Li Jingliang to carry Asian torch in UFC 268
Since moving to the UFC, Li Jingliang has gone 10-4.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – It has been eight long years since Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Li Jingliang wore championship gold around his waist. 



Although Li will be fighting Khamzat Chimaev in a non-title bout on Sunday, October 31, at UFC 268 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a favorable outcome represents the slow climb into championship contention.



The last time Li wore a title belt was in Legend Fighting Championship when he defeated Luke Jumeau for the welterweight title. UFC came calling soon after that and he decamped to the world’s premier combat sports organization.



Since moving to the UFC, Li has gone 10-4. He introduced himself to Filipino MMA fans when he knocked out Dhiego Lima during UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Faber at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 16, 2015.



Li’s most recent fight was a win against Santiago Ponzinibbio last January 24, also in Abu Dhabi. The Chinese fighter would love nothing more than to close out 2021 with a win over Chimaev. 



Yet matchmakers favor the undefeated Chimaev (10-0) over Li (18-6 overall, 10-4 in the UFC). Chimaev, the Russian-born Swedish fighter has talked trash toward Li non-stop since matchmakers booked this titanic tussle. It doesn’t bother Li.



“I don’t care if he talks trash. I don’t care if other people doubt me. I believe in myself. At the end of the day, it’s me versus him. And I will be the champion after all,” he told philstar.com. “I have faith in myself and in my abilities in ending this winning streak.”



Li has made a habit out of ending an opponent’s win streaks. There was David Michaud at the start of Jingliang’s UFC career. Bobby Nash had a six-match win streak. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos had a seven-match streak. And of course, there was Santiago Ponzinibbio.



As for the fight, Li doesn’t care how Chimaev wants it. “What you want to see (a knockout and a win) I will deliver. This is mixed martial arts, anything can happen. It could go down to punches or a fight in the ground.” 



And no doubt, it will be an explosive fight. 



Since Jingliang joined the UFC in 2014, he has been awarded Four Performances of the Night and Two Fights of the Night. He is a scintillating fighter, a knockout artist who is entertaining in and out of the Octagon. 



“The fight bonuses are nice. It helps me in my dream of buying a new and bigger house in Beijing for my growing family,” summed up Li.  “But more than anything too, I want to be a champion (one day). But first, I have to beat Chimaev. This is for me, my family, my country, and for Asia.”



UFC 268 will be shown over Premier Sports on cable television (Sky Cable and Cignal) as well as the Tap Go streaming app.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Parks, who just finished a back-to-back against Thirdy's brother Kiefer last weekend, scored 12 points in 21 minutes to lead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Clarkson had an efficient 19 points in 23 minutes of action to lead three subs who finished in double-digit scoring. He also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia's Calvin Abueva named PBA Best Player of the Conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia's Calvin Abueva named PBA Best Player of the Conference


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Announced before tip-off of Game Four of the finals between the Hotshots and the TNT Tropang Giga, Abueva received his second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lakers, minus LeBron, survive Spurs in OT
                              


                              

                                 October 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of LeBron James and an injury scare to Anthony Davis on Tuesday to beat the San Antonio Spurs in overtime as the Golden State Warriors extended their unbeaten start to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Back in Japan, Yuka Saso can't wait to get going, armed with the same mindset and game that have marked her meteoric rise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SEA Games 2019 in photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEA Games 2019 in photos


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Hauling a total of 387 medals, 149 golds, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes, the Philippines finished their best campaign in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unforgettable moments for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unforgettable moments for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
After almost two straight weeks of sports action in the country, let's look back at some of Team Philippines' most memorable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines caps 30th SEA Games hosting with overall championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines caps 30th SEA Games hosting with overall championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Hauling a whopping 149 golds, 117 silvers and 120 bronze medals, the Philippines finishes atop the standings by a long mile...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Multi-titled Tim Cone ecstatic to add Gilas' SEA Games gold to growing collection


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
"You can't go wrong with a gold medal. My gosh, a gold medal. That's something you could remember forever," Cone said after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas belles relish SEA Games double gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas belles relish SEA Games double gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Ruling both the 3x3 and the 5x5 tournaments of the biennial meet, the Gilas belles announced their dominance in women's hoops...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
While the Thais were keeping themselves within striking distance of Gilas in the first two quarters, the Philippines had another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
