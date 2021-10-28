Li Jingliang to carry Asian torch in UFC 268

MANILA, Philippines – It has been eight long years since Chinese mixed martial arts fighter Li Jingliang wore championship gold around his waist.

Although Li will be fighting Khamzat Chimaev in a non-title bout on Sunday, October 31, at UFC 268 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a favorable outcome represents the slow climb into championship contention.

The last time Li wore a title belt was in Legend Fighting Championship when he defeated Luke Jumeau for the welterweight title. UFC came calling soon after that and he decamped to the world’s premier combat sports organization.

Since moving to the UFC, Li has gone 10-4. He introduced himself to Filipino MMA fans when he knocked out Dhiego Lima during UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Faber at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 16, 2015.

Li’s most recent fight was a win against Santiago Ponzinibbio last January 24, also in Abu Dhabi. The Chinese fighter would love nothing more than to close out 2021 with a win over Chimaev.

Yet matchmakers favor the undefeated Chimaev (10-0) over Li (18-6 overall, 10-4 in the UFC). Chimaev, the Russian-born Swedish fighter has talked trash toward Li non-stop since matchmakers booked this titanic tussle. It doesn’t bother Li.

“I don’t care if he talks trash. I don’t care if other people doubt me. I believe in myself. At the end of the day, it’s me versus him. And I will be the champion after all,” he told philstar.com. “I have faith in myself and in my abilities in ending this winning streak.”

Li has made a habit out of ending an opponent’s win streaks. There was David Michaud at the start of Jingliang’s UFC career. Bobby Nash had a six-match win streak. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos had a seven-match streak. And of course, there was Santiago Ponzinibbio.

As for the fight, Li doesn’t care how Chimaev wants it. “What you want to see (a knockout and a win) I will deliver. This is mixed martial arts, anything can happen. It could go down to punches or a fight in the ground.”

And no doubt, it will be an explosive fight.

Since Jingliang joined the UFC in 2014, he has been awarded Four Performances of the Night and Two Fights of the Night. He is a scintillating fighter, a knockout artist who is entertaining in and out of the Octagon.

“The fight bonuses are nice. It helps me in my dream of buying a new and bigger house in Beijing for my growing family,” summed up Li. “But more than anything too, I want to be a champion (one day). But first, I have to beat Chimaev. This is for me, my family, my country, and for Asia.”

UFC 268 will be shown over Premier Sports on cable television (Sky Cable and Cignal) as well as the Tap Go streaming app.