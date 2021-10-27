Fil-Am Gabi Bade cops Player of the Week award in Cyprus

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Gabi Bade continues her rise in the Cyprus Women's Basketball Division A, winning Player of the Week honors.

Bade, who played for Gilas women in 2019 during the Jones Cup and is the daughter of former PBA player Cris Bade, led her team ENAD to their second win in a row in the league with a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds against Zinonas last Sunday.

She paced the team to the 62-56 win to improve their record to 2-1, helping her squad move up to third in the standings of the Cyprus tiff.

The 25-year-old's double-double performance isn't a one-off as she also posted 28 points and 16 rebounds against Keravnos in their previous win.

She also finished with similar numbers in her debut with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds when ENAD lost to AEL, 73-52, in their first game of the season.

Apart from the weekly accolade, Bade might be in the running for more individual awards in the tournament as she's among the top performers in various stats.

She's second best in points, third best in rebounds and fourth best in assists.

In three games, Bade is averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

ENAD returns to action on Sunday against Anagennises, who have an identical 2-1 slate.