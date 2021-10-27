




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Fil-Am Gabi Bade cops Player of the Week award in Cyprus
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 9:28am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fil-Am Gabi Bade cops Player of the Week award in Cyprus
Gabi Bade with Sacramento State
INSTAGRAM  /  Gabi Bade
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Gabi Bade continues her rise in the Cyprus Women's Basketball Division A, winning Player of the Week honors.



Bade, who played for Gilas women in 2019 during the Jones Cup and is the daughter of former PBA player Cris Bade, led her team ENAD to their second win in a row in the league with a double-double of 28 points and 11 rebounds against Zinonas last Sunday.





She paced the team to the 62-56 win to improve their record to 2-1, helping her squad move up to third in the standings of the Cyprus tiff.



The 25-year-old's double-double performance isn't a one-off as she also posted 28 points and 16 rebounds against Keravnos in their previous win.



She also finished with similar numbers in her debut with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds when ENAD lost to AEL, 73-52, in their first game of the season.



Apart from the weekly accolade, Bade might be in the running for more individual awards in the tournament as she's among the top performers in various stats.



She's second best in points, third best in rebounds and fourth best in assists.



In three games, Bade is averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds and 5.3 assists.



ENAD returns to action on Sunday against Anagennises, who have an identical 2-1 slate.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Treat Mikey like import
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
TNT rookie Mikey Williams is playing like an import in the PBA Philippine Cup finals against Magnolia and that’s how he should be treated defensively.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena collide in B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena collide in B. League


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ray Parks Jr. tests the mettle of Thirdy this time as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins visit the San-en NeoPhoenix in another All-Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PGT ladies hack it out again
                              


                              

                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The ladies of the Philippine Golf Tour brace for another restart of the circuit with a two-tournament swing at Eagle Ridge and Tagaytay Highlands next month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacman, Floyd plan basketball match
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacman, Floyd plan basketball match


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. might face each other again in December – not inside the boxing ring but on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P750,000 prize awaits Yulo for two-medal win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P750,000 prize awaits Yulo for two-medal win


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Expect a gold rush for the Philippines in men’s artistic gymnastics next year as world champion Caloy Yulo trains his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT eyes fightback, 3-1 lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT eyes fightback, 3-1 lead


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Top seed TNT hasn’t lost back-to-back games throughout the 46th PBA Philippine Cup tournament.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s next target: Paris Games gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s next target: Paris Games gold


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from his World Championship feat, Filipino ace gymnast Caloy Yulo is targeting an Olympic gold medal and a spot in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stajcic named new Philippine lady booters coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stajcic named new Philippine lady booters coach


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Football Federation has named former Australia mentor Alen Stajcic as the new head coach of the women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tatum, Brown power Celtics over Hornets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tatum, Brown power Celtics over Hornets


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jayson Tatum poured in 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics rallied to end the host Charlotte Hornets’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tier One Entertainment announces expansion to Japan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tier One Entertainment announces expansion to Japan


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tier One Entertainment, the gaming and esports entertainment pioneer and leader in Southeast Asia, announced its first foray...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with