




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Caloocan takes down Iloilo in PCAP
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 18, 2021 | 11:28am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Caloocan takes down Iloilo in PCAP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Any talk of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights on a downward spiral should be put on hold — pronto.



The Knights, who struggled in the first round of the ongoing PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup, have come alive in the second round. That in itself is an understatement.



In this second round, Caloocan is at 6-1 and in fourth place in the tough Northern Division. 



Although they lost by a squeaker to Malaysia’s Penang squad, 11-10, Caloocan has taken two impressive victories in their last three outings — 12-9 over SinQGApore last Wednesday, and now 13.5-7.7 over Wesley So Cup champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights. 



They capped off their weekend-long brilliance with an 18-3 demolition of juniors squad, Sunrays.



Against the top-ranked Kisela Knights, the Knights drew in blitz play, 3.5-3.5.



Come rapid chess, Caloocan’s wondrous duo of IM Paulo Bersamina and IM Jem Garcia held Iloilo counterparts GM Joey Antonio and Karl Viktor Ochoa to a draw in the top two boards.



Caloocan’s Arvie Lozano, Domingo Ramos, Barlo Nadera and Nelson Villanueva all took crucial wins down the line for a 10-4 advantage that spelled a 13.5-7.5 triumph. 



Said IM Garcia, who was the recipient of PCAP’s first ever Best Player of the Conference during the inaugural All-Filipino Conference, “When we were struggling in the first round, we lost four matches by one point — against Cagayan, Laguna, Isabela, and Manila. Breaks of the game ‘yan. We just told each other that we need to finish better and get every point that we can from the blitz to rapid.”



“What is important is learning from those losses and making the most of this second round.”



The triumph over the top-rated Iloilo and SinQGApore have boosted Caloocan’s confidence and momentum. They will need all that and more as the once more go through the gauntlet of top southern rivals in the resurgent Negros Kingsmen and the up-and-coming Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors on Wednesday, October 20.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign player for Gilas women?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign player for Gilas women?


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
 It’s not easy scaling the ladder in women’s Division A of FIBA Asia although the Philippines has held off relegation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 adidas to open its largest store in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
adidas to open its largest store in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The store will offer a "shopping experience unlike any other" to adidas customers in the country, putting on display the widest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks celebrate title, Nets go without Irving as NBA opens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks celebrate title, Nets go without Irving as NBA opens


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Giannis Antetokounmpo chases another title, the Brooklyn Nets move on without Kyrie Irving and LeBron James unveils his new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rejuvenated LeBron, Lakers eye return to NBA summit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rejuvenated LeBron, Lakers eye return to NBA summit


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers launch their bid to return to the summit of the NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropang Giga finally get Beermen&rsquo;s number, charge back to finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropang Giga finally get Beermen’s number, charge back to finals


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the end, TNT’s hard work and great resolve prevailed over San Miguel Beer’s vast experience and spotless record...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 McIlroy captures 20th US PGA title with victory at Vegas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
McIlroy captures 20th US PGA title with victory at Vegas


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rory McIlroy captured his 20th career US PGA Tour title on Sunday, firing a six-under par 66 to win the CJ Cup by one stroke...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beijing flame to be lit in a vacuum in Olympia
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beijing flame to be lit in a vacuum in Olympia


                              

                                                                  By Chantal Valery |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Like the ceremony in March 2020 to light the flame for Tokyo, and like those Games, which were put back a year, Monday's ceremony...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropang Giga reach finale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropang Giga reach finale


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the end, TNT’s hard work and great resolve prevailed over San Miguel Beer’s vast experience and spotless record...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks, Dolphins win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks, Dolphins win


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ray Parks Jr. spoiled Dwight Ramos’ Japan B. League debut as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins swept the Toyama Grouses even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo eyes redemption in world joust
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo eyes redemption in world joust


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Caloy Yulo seeks greater redemption from his Tokyo Olympics letdown when he competes in the 50th World Artistic Gymnastics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with