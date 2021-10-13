




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Andrei Arlovski on UFC Fight Night: I still have fire in my eyes
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 12:57pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Andrei Arlovski on UFC Fight Night: I still have fire in my eyes
MMA star Andrei Arlovski in an online interview with the author
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – “I still have fire in my eyes.”



Until that flame is extinguished, 42-year old Andrei Arlovski intends to keep going.



“I am more hardworking now as compared to 20 years ago,” Arlovski told Philstar.com on the eve of UFC Fight Night 195 at the UFC Apex this Sunday, October 17 (7 a.m.) where he is a co-main eventer going up against 26-year-old Brazilian fighter Carlos Felipe (11-1-0).



Arlovski was once one of the top heavyweights or light heavyweights in the UFC until a spate of losses sent him tumbling down and damaging to his legacy.



Filipinos got their first look at him at One FC Pride of the Nation where he battled Tim Sylvia for an epic fourth time. That match ended in a “No Contest” as he brutalized Sylvia with soccer kicks to the head. 



Arlovski smiled at that memory.



“Yeah,” he initially said as his mind raced back all those years ago. 



At that time, he left the UFC to sample the assortment of alphabet soup fight outfits from Affliction, EliteXC, Strikeforce, ProElite, OneFC, World Series of Fighting and Friday Nights, after which he returned to the UFC. 



The knock on Arlovski is his career is one of streaks. When he wins, he puts on a win streak. When he talks a loss, he goes on a downward spiral.



Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit an unsuspecting world, Arlovski is 3-1. 



“One thing at a time,” he noted. “I am fighting a younger fighter who is hungry and dangerous.”



He noted of his friend Manny Pacquiao whose loss at age 42 to a younger Yordenis Ugas sent him into retirement. “I know,” he offered. “We just have to make sure we fight.”



The goal is to win and at an age when many fighters have transitioned into coaching or sports television commentary, Arlovski is hoping that he still has one more run in him “for one last title shot,” he said. 



The losses that have come fast and thick might have damaged his legacy as a top fighter. He is after all 31-20-0 with two No Contests.



He has built an impressive MMA resume; the UFC included. He has the most fights of a heavyweight, has one of the best takedown defense rates with 79% attempts defended. And he still lands an average of four strikes per minute today. That is impressive. 



He has eyes on the prize with also a glance towards his wife, Ludmilla, and son, Andrei who are in their home in Chicago, Illinois. 



“My health and my body are not what they once were, so I do a lot of conditioning and stamina training,” he said of what he worked on in training camp. “I do a lot of running, skip rope, and others. It is a one-hour drive to the gym where I train. When I do that, I remember why I am here and why I do this. I still have my dreams and I still have enough viciousness and power to do this. But it’s all one step at a time. That shows my dedication.”



“I am still here and I do what I love to do. I still have fire in my eyes and am ready to go. And I hope my fans in Manila — where I had a nice time and met many nice people — will cheer me on.”



Filipino MMA fans can tune into the Arlovski-Felipe match on UFC Fight Night: Ladd-Dumont (where Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont battle in a women’s featherweight bout) on the Tap Go app. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MMA
                                                      UFC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez stuns 9th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova at Indian Wells
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez stuns 9th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova at Indian Wells


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez resumed her upset-seeking ways, stunning ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Final buzzer sounds on ESPN5&rsquo;s sports website
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Final buzzer sounds on ESPN5’s sports website


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
ESPN5’s sports website, one of the major sports news portals in the Philippines, ended operations early Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Who’s getting old?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There are two opposing senior statesmen in the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinal series between Magnolia and Meralco.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strong finish by Saso
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strong finish by Saso


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso rallied from an early double bogey to close with a one-under 70 and salvage a share of fourth in the $3-million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unprofessional conduct mars MPL PH heading to playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unprofessional conduct mars MPL PH heading to playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The league has issued penalties anew to Smart Omega and Nexplay EVOS after a controversial match that indicated both teams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan battles Singapore squad in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan battles Singapore squad in PCAP


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Caloocan LoadManna Knights seems to have righted their ship in this second round of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jovial Lee looks for more joy on PGA Tour
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jovial Lee looks for more joy on PGA Tour


                              

                                                                  By Chuah Choo Chiang |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
When K.H. Lee looks back to the starting point of his golf journey, he can only marvel at how a twist of fate which saw him...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots seek clincher; Beermen, Tropang Giga break 2-2 standoff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots seek clincher; Beermen, Tropang Giga break 2-2 standoff


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Hotshots, who are comfortably ahead in their side of the PBA Philippine Cup Final Four, 3-1, have only to look back at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lee says it&rsquo;s time to strike
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lee says it’s time to strike


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magnolia guard Paul Lee isn’t leaving anything to chance and with the Hotshots a win away from ending the PBA Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso cracks Top Five of world list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso cracks Top Five of world list


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso soared to a new career-high world ranking of No. 5 and jumped back up to third in the official money list after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with