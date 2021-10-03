








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Palawan, Mindoro secure second round PCAP berths
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 3, 2021 | 1:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Chess stock photo
via istock
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit climbed to fifth spot in the Southern Division after the Saturday matches of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup to punch their ticket to the second round of the tournament.



They split the night’s double header to finish 6-4 and as a leapfrogged past Toledo (5-5 and sixth), and skidding Camarines (5-5 and seventh).



They did suffer the ignominy of loss to Cebu that prior to the match had not won a match and were staring a PCAP infamy for not winning a single match.



They were down, 4-3, in blitz play to the Queen’s Gambit but they scored points on their first six boards in rapid play for a 10-4 result, and a 13-8 final outcome.



With a measure of danger, Palawan faced de-powered Cordova which was holding on for dear life. The Queen’s Gambit took blitz play, 6-1, and although the Dutchess Dagami Warriors roared back in rapid chess, 9-5, it wasn’t enough to get a win as Palawan-Albay took the dub at 11-10.



Cordova missed the second round and ends their play-off streak after making PCAP’s second season the first two conferences and their third place finish in the Wesley So Cup.



Mindoro availed of the last seat to the second round bus with a 3-7 record. They were blasted by the undefeated Iloilo Kisela Knights, 17-4, in the first match of the evening. In their win-or-go-home match of the tail end of the double header, they crushed Iriga, 14-7.



The Tamaraws got big performances from AIM Joselito Asi, Cesar Cunanan, AGM Nezil Merilles and USNM Rainier Labay to pull through.



Although Cebu got the boot, they salvaged a measure of pride when they won their first game of the tournament and actually moved up a notch by the slimmest of margins, 78-77, in points accrued while Iriga slumped to 11th with a 1-9 record.



The second round of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup gets under way this coming week with foreign and local guest squads spicing up the tournament. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

