








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Juan Gomez de Liaño sees limited minutes as Earthfriends Tokyo Z fall to Kagawa
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 7:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Juan Gomez de LiaÃ±o sees limited minutes as Earthfriends Tokyo Z fall to Kagawa
Juan Gomez de Liaño
Instagram  /  EARTHFRIENDS TOKYO Z
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liaño only played three minutes in his Japan B. League debut as the Earthfriends Tokyo Z fell to the Kagawa Five Arrows, 89-82, at the Temple Municipal Gymnasium on Saturday.



Coming off an injury, Gomez de Liaño managed to log two points and grab one assist, and one steal in his limited time in the Division 2 game.





Marc Eddy Norelia led Tokyo Z with 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the losing effort against Kagawa.



For his part, Angus Brandt top-scored for the Five Arrows with 26 markers.



Meanwhile, Gomez de Liaño's older brother Javi has yet to make his B. League debut for the Ibaraki Robots in Division 1.



The Robots lost their opener, 84-63, to Akita.



Javi is still in quarantine following his arrival in Japan along with two other Filipino imports, Dwight Ramos, and Kemark Cariño.



Cariño's Aomori Wat's are already 0-2 in Division 2 after back-to-back losses against Fukuoka.



Ramos' Toyama Grouses, meanwhile, lost their opener against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 72-71.



The other Filipino import, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., had to hold off on his B. League debut after sustaining a muscle injury in practice.



Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to Sunrockers Shibuya, 80-77.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paras drops 25 but Niigata fall short of Kyoto in opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paras drops 25 but Niigata fall short of Kyoto in opener


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paras' spectacular professional debut where he added four assists and two steals to his 25 points was soured by the close...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Late frontside charge puts Saso in the hunt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Late frontside charge puts Saso in the hunt


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Fil-Japanese ace rattled off four birdies in the last seven holes in a scorching frontside finish that netted her a spot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o sees limited minutes as Earthfriends Tokyo Z fall to Kagawa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan Gomez de Liaño sees limited minutes as Earthfriends Tokyo Z fall to Kagawa


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coming off an injury, Gomez de Liaño managed to log two points and grab one assist, and one steal in his limited time...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Choco Mucho falls to Kazakh squad in Asian volleyball tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Choco Mucho falls to Kazakh squad in Asian volleyball tiff


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Led by Kalei Mau, Choco Mucho showed some fight in the first set and the early part of the second but succumbed to the taller,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Year in Teyvat: The Genshin 'Impact'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Year in Teyvat: The Genshin 'Impact'


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
miHoYo took the world by storm last September 28, 2020, when it released its free-to-play open-world game Genshin Impact where...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Animam double-double powers Radnicki Kragujevac to win in season opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Animam double-double powers Radnicki Kragujevac to win in season opener


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Animam didn't take long to heat up for Radnicki when she scored the first five points of the ball game in quick successi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer leads Shiga to victory while Thirdy's San-En suffers meltdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer leads Shiga to victory while Thirdy's San-En suffers meltdown


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer led a sterling comeback for Shiga where they erased a 22-point deficit with a scorching 19-0 run to begin the fourth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women keen on long-term development after Women's Asia Cup stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women keen on long-term development after Women's Asia Cup stint


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas has been on the rise under Aquino’s watch as apart from its Asia Cup Level 1 status since 2015, it also participated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games postponed, SEA Games to push through &mdash; POC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games postponed, SEA Games to push through — POC


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The SEA Games were supposed to happen later this year, but had to be moved due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the region...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tabuena, Go bomb out of KFT Q-School
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tabuena, Go bomb out of KFT Q-School


                              

                                                                  By Dante Navarro |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tabuena and Go, meanwhile, could seek spots in KFT events through the tougher, more challenging Monday qualifiers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with