Juan Gomez de LiaÃ±o sees limited minutes as Earthfriends Tokyo Z fall to Kagawa

Juan Gomez de Liaño sees limited minutes as Earthfriends Tokyo Z fall to Kagawa

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liaño only played three minutes in his Japan B. League debut as the Earthfriends Tokyo Z fell to the Kagawa Five Arrows, 89-82, at the Temple Municipal Gymnasium on Saturday.

Coming off an injury, Gomez de Liaño managed to log two points and grab one assist, and one steal in his limited time in the Division 2 game.

Marc Eddy Norelia led Tokyo Z with 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the losing effort against Kagawa.

For his part, Angus Brandt top-scored for the Five Arrows with 26 markers.

Meanwhile, Gomez de Liaño's older brother Javi has yet to make his B. League debut for the Ibaraki Robots in Division 1.

The Robots lost their opener, 84-63, to Akita.

Javi is still in quarantine following his arrival in Japan along with two other Filipino imports, Dwight Ramos, and Kemark Cariño.

Cariño's Aomori Wat's are already 0-2 in Division 2 after back-to-back losses against Fukuoka.

Ramos' Toyama Grouses, meanwhile, lost their opener against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 72-71.

The other Filipino import, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., had to hold off on his B. League debut after sustaining a muscle injury in practice.

Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to Sunrockers Shibuya, 80-77.