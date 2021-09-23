








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Olympic medalists Marcial, Diaz give back through community pantry
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 9:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Olympic medalists Marcial, Diaz give back through community pantry
Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz (center right) and Eumir Marcial (center left) participated in the Philippine Air Force's community pantry in Bagumbayan, Quezon City earlier this week
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — More than a month after becoming legends in sport, 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial and Hidilyn Diaz made themselves heroes of the people through a community pantry in Quezon City.



Together with Chooks-to-Go and members of the Philippine Air Force, Marcial and Diaz set up the pantry in Bagumbayan where they distributed chicken and packed meals to members of the community.





After receiving the Philippines' support in Tokyo during their bid, it felt nice for Marcial to return the favor through their small pantry.



"Sobrang saya ko po ngayon dahil nakapag-share po ako sa ating mga kababayan," said Marcial.



"Kumbaga hindi lang po during na lumalaban ako na na-inspire ko sila pero sa ganitong bagay, naparamdam ko yung pasasalamat ko sa kanila," he added.



It also came full circle for the Zamboanga-born boxer, who looked back at the time it was he and his family who would line up to benefit from pantries to get by.



"Dati po, ganito din kami... Ngayon, kami naman yung tumutulong sa ating kababayan. Walang imposible kung tayo ay masipag at manalangin," said Marcial.



Marcial and Diaz are members of the PAF as sergeant and staff sergeant, respectively, and have returned to active duty.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

