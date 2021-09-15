








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japan’s B. League
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 12:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japanâ€™s B. League
Dwight Ramos
FIBA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Many people were surprised when it was announced last week that Dwight Ramos had signed with Toyoma Grouses of Japan’s B. League.



This was because Ramos heading to Japan would mean the prospect would no longer be playing for the Ateneo Blue Eagles — a team he committed to in 2019.





But Ramos did not beat around the bush when it came to what led to his decision.



Coming clean on the recent episode of The Game, Ramos explained why he decided to leave the Blue Eagles' nest.



Like many other life decisions made by athletes and non-athletes, Ramos' move to Japan had been influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The uncertainty of the UAAP, I really don't know when it's gonna happen," said Ramos of what pushed him to go professional.



"I was looking forward to getting back to that everyday practice, consistent games, that was what I was looking for," he added.



Ramos had two years of eligibility with the Blue Eagles in the UAAP, which would've made the reigning titlists an even more formidable team in future seasons.



But as the health crisis continues, Ramos was unable to find any regular basketball action apart from the national team, which he played for in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.



So when the offer came from Toyoma, Ramos just couldn't refuse it.



"I found a good team, one of the top teams in the B. League and they wanted me," said Ramos.



"That's how it all happened," he added.



Like Ramos, two other players with remaining years of UAAP eligibility also came to Japan — UP's Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño.



Javi and Juan play for the Ibaraki Robots and Tokyo Z, respectively.



Also in the B. League is Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Kemark Cariño, Kobe Paras, and Bobby Ray Parks Jr.



Six of the Filipino players play in Division I of the Japanese league.



Juan Gomez de Liaño and Cariño play in Division II.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ATENEO BLUE EAGLES
                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      DWIGHT RAMOS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No ban for draft dodgers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The PBA won’t ban players for skipping the pro league’s draft upon gaining eligibility and instead, has instituted a process where they may apply within three years through a special lottery or after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another tennis player with Filipino blood shines in US Open after mixed doubles crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another tennis player with Filipino blood shines in US Open after mixed doubles crown


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
American Desirae Krawczyk, who is of Filipino descent on her mother's side, ruled the US Open mixed doubles final with partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rookies by the numbers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations coming close to an end, it’s evident that rookies are playing a major role in determining the fortunes of their teams. Here’s how the newcomers stack up by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women's Gabi Bade signs deal to play in Europe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women's Gabi Bade signs deal to play in Europe


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bade, daughter of former PBA and MBA veteran Chris Bade, will be competing with the team in the Cyprus Women's Basketball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canlas says cooperation critical in PBA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canlas says cooperation critical in PBA


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Orthopedic surgeon, PBA medical consultant and FIBA medical commission member Dr. Jose Raul Canlas said yesterday the process...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila-Laguna, San Juan-Caloocan banner PCAP 3rd Conference opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila-Laguna, San Juan-Caloocan banner PCAP 3rd Conference opener


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The season-ending third conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palacios, del Campo banner Filipina booters in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palacios, del Campo banner Filipina booters in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Palacios will skipper the team in their first taste of action since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Manila.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ronaldo's goals alone won't suffice for Manchester United in Champions League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ronaldo's goals alone won't suffice for Manchester United in Champions League


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted no time in showing how valuable he will be to Manchester United, but Tuesday's shock Champions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNVF long-term program ready for launch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNVF long-term program ready for launch


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine volleyball is in for a busy stretch amid the pandemic with upcoming international stints starting next month and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines going full force in AIMAG
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines will send a 160-strong delegation in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games early next year in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand with hopes of replicating its Olympic triumph.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with