Dwight Ramos leaves Blue Eaglesâ€™ nest, lands in Japan B. League

Dwight Ramos leaves Blue Eagles’ nest, lands in Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos will not be playing for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP anymore.

This as he turned professional, signing a contract with Japan B. League Division I team Toyoma Grouses.

The team announced his signing on Friday, making him the eighth Filipino in the league.

Toyoma finished fourth in the East District in the previous season of the B. League, with a 43-16 record.

Ramos had two years of eligibility for the Blue Eagles.

The 23-year-old recently made waves as part of Gilas Pilipinas, including turning in a great performance in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Across three windows, Ramos posted averages of 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and two steals.

Ramos will be joining his Gilas cadet teammates Javi and Juan Gomez de Liano, Thirdy Ravena, Kemark Carino and Kobe Paras.

Also in the B. League are pro veterans Kiefer Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks Jr.