








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Animam is face of women's basketball in the country — Aquino
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 2:39pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Animam is face of women's basketball in the country â€” Aquino
Gilas women coach Pat Aquino (L) and Jack Animam
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Serbia-bound Jack Animam is the epitome of Filipina basketball, according to her long-time mentor and Gilas Pilipinas women's coach Pat Aquino.



Having the opportunity to play in Taiwan then train in the US after her undefeated collegiate run in the country, Aquino sees his ward as a source of inspiration for younger players, and a testament to what women basketball players in the Philippines can do.





"She's the face of [Philippine] women's basketball right now. She's our ambassador for the SBP, and you know, we're just proud of her of what she achieved already," said Aquino.



"Hopefully with her achievements, more women here [in the Philippines], more girls will follow her and achieve more," he said.



A six-time collegiate champion, Animam is set to fly to Serbia on Friday (US time) for her first try at the pros with Serbia's Radnicki Kragujevac which competes in the First Women's Basketball League.



The first homegrown Filipina basketball talent to play pro in Europe, Aquino hopes this groundbreaking achievement opens more doors for players like Animam.



"[Jack's] just part [of it] and hopefully, there's more to come," said Aquino.



"I know that Filipina ballers can play ball and from what we have done in the NU program, and the Gilas program, I think more success to come for us," he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS WOMEN
                                                      JACK ANIMAM
                                                      PAT AQUINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer to work on Japan docs, plays Parks in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer to work on Japan docs, plays Parks in October


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
NLEX has allowed guard Kiefer Ravena to go to Japan to process his papers for his upcoming B. League stint then rejoin the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Time to retire?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 August 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The big question that faces Manny Pacquiao is whether or not to retire from the sport that has brought so much honor and glory to his country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSC renames weightlifting gym in honor of Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSC renames weightlifting gym in honor of Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Diaz was not the only athlete honored by the PSC, with other venues like the tennis court, the swimming pool, and the track...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lesson learned: Don’t overtrain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 August 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If ever he fights again, Manny Pacquiao will have to train and look at himself as a boxer who’s losing his battle against Father Time.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial thankful for players' eagerness to resume PBA season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial thankful for players' eagerness to resume PBA season


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PBA was forced to stop its hostilities earlier this month after rising COVID-19 cases in NCR.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto's NBL team part ways with coach ahead of new season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto's NBL team part ways with coach ahead of new season


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Adelaide yesterday announced the decision effective immediately, prompting the squad to find a new chief tactician less than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Youngest Paralympian swims for change in Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Youngest Paralympian swims for change in Tokyo


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kukundakwe, who was born without her right forearm and also has an impairment to her left hand, did not make the final but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial: Players, teams pitched in to get Philippine Cup going
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial: Players, teams pitched in to get Philippine Cup going


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In this time of pandemic, it’s all hands on deck for the Philippine Basketball Association to resume and play ball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart, MOONTON Games strengthen partnership with MPL-PH Season 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart, MOONTON Games strengthen partnership with MPL-PH Season 8


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Smart and MOONTON Games team up once again for Season 8 of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL-PH),...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Five past champions won't be in the field when the showdown begins Monday on the New York hardcourts, with Roger Federer,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with