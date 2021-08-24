WNBA player gives advice to Serbia-bound Animam: 'Know your role'

Imani McGee-Stafford (L) was one of the mentors of Jack Animam in the US

MANILA, Philippines — Serbia-bound Jack Animam has been exposed to some top-caliber coaches and mentors in her months-long stay in the US as she pursues a professional career overseas.

And one of them was former Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings player Imani McGee-Stafford.

Now, as the National University alumna is headed to Europe for her first-ever pro stint, McGee-Stafford had some key advice for her mentee out of Bulacan.

"The biggest adice is finding out what [your team] needs from you and doing it consistently well," said McGee-Stafford, who is also the sister of three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee.

"Likely [Jack's] role will be very large in Serbia, so [her] role might be to be the best scorer, the best defender, the best rebounder every day. But it also might just be to be the best rebounder and best teammate, you know?" she added.

Being familiar with what the team needs from you on a daily basis, and what you can offer them, the 2016 WNBA All-Rookie Team member says, will be the key for Animam to reach even greater heights than she has today.

"Figuring out what you can consistently do every day and being consistent at it — that's how you get great, that's how you become a great player," she said.

After ruling the collegiate scene with an undefeated record and six championships, Animam is set to strut her stuff in Europe with Serbia's Radnicki Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball League.

And knowing just how skillful the Pinay is, Radnicki's coaching staff already expects her to do great things with the club.

"We hope Jack will be our leader on and off the court. We are very happy to have her in the team. Hope she could bring that double-double here," said coach Nenad Milovanovic.

The Gilas Pilipinas women's mainstay is expected to fly out of the US to Serbia on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), her contract with Radnicki will go through until March next year.