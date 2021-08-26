Bejino misses on final in first event in Tokyo Paralympics
MANILA, Philippines — Para swimmer Gary Bejino failed to qualify for the final in his first Tokyo Paralympics event, finishing last in his heat of the 200-meter individual medley SM6 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on hursday.
Bejino finished last among 17 swimmers with a 3:17.19 finish, more than 20 seconds slower than China's Jingang Wang who was the 8th swimmer to qualify with 2:50.23.
The Filipino para swimmer was up against Rio Paralympics medalists Jia Hongguang and Talisson Glock in his heat.
Hongguang finished in silver while Glock took the bronze.
Bejino competes in another event on Monday, August 30, in the Men's 50-meter butterfly.
He is also set to swim in two other events, the 400-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke all in the S6 categories.
Photo courtesy of AFP/Philip Fong.
Tokyo's Paralympic Games open with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and as Japan battles a surge in virus cases.
The Games will officially be declared open on Tuesday evening by Japan's Emperor Naruhito but virus rules mean most of the stadium's 68,000 seats will be empty.
Still, the excitement is clear among the 4,400 athletes from 162 teams taking part this year. — AFP
The Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo on Friday as virus cases hit fresh records nationwide just four days before the Games begin.
Japan's daily infections topped 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, with the number of severe cases also higher than ever as the nation battles a fifth wave driven by the more contagious Delta variant.
As Tokyo prepares to host the top sporting event for athletes with disabilities, organisers urged participants to follow virus rules with increased vigilance. — AFP
A global campaign aimed at ending discrimination towards the world's 1.2 billion people with disabilities kicked off Thursday spearheaded by Paralympic chiefs and backed by a broad group of international organisations.
The campaign, called WeThe15, aims to "be the biggest ever human rights movement", representing the 15 percent of the world's population estimated by the UN to have a disability.
Backed by corporate muscle and bringing together organisations from the worlds of sport, human rights, policy, and arts and entertainment, the launch comes less than a week before the Tokyo Paralympics open on August 24.
"We believe that it's really going to be a game-changer," International Paralympic Committee head Andrew Parsons told AFP. — AFP
Spectators will be barred from the Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus fears, organisers said Monday, as Japan battles record infections despite emergency measures in several parts of the country.
The decision for the Paralympics, which open on August 24, had been widely expected and follows similar rules in place for the Olympics.
The Games come with Japan facing a new wave of virus cases and states of emergency in place in six regions. — AFP
