Bejino misses on final in first event in Tokyo Paralympics

MANILA, Philippines — Para swimmer Gary Bejino failed to qualify for the final in his first Tokyo Paralympics event, finishing last in his heat of the 200-meter individual medley SM6 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on hursday.

Bejino finished last among 17 swimmers with a 3:17.19 finish, more than 20 seconds slower than China's Jingang Wang who was the 8th swimmer to qualify with 2:50.23.

The Filipino para swimmer was up against Rio Paralympics medalists Jia Hongguang and Talisson Glock in his heat.

Hongguang finished in silver while Glock took the bronze.

Bejino competes in another event on Monday, August 30, in the Men's 50-meter butterfly.

He is also set to swim in two other events, the 400-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke all in the S6 categories.