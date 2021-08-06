Margielyn Didal bares she injured her ankle before Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Margielyn Didal was all smiles during her run to the Women's Street Skateboarding Final in the Tokyo Olympics last week.

But unknown to everyone, she was actually battling an injury to her ankle — which she apparently suffered in the buildup to Tokyo.

"I got injured nung last day ng training namin while in LA," Didal revealed in a media roundtable earlier this week.

"While in prelims, nakatape lang yung both ankles ko so I can still skate," the Cebuana added.

The 21-year-old seemed unbothered as she skated her way to the Top 8 and competed in the final despite the injury.

There were at times when it was apparent that she was hurt, though, especially after spills where she would suffer a harder fall than usual.

Now back in the Philippines, Didal hopes to fully recover when she gets back to Cebu.

"Masakit pa siya konti but, I can't wait umuwi ng Cebu, do PT and see my family," said Didal.

The 22-year-old will hope for a quick turnaround as she hopes to get back to competing later this month.

Next for Didal is Street League Skateboarding in Salt Lake City, Utah, set August 27 and 28 (August 28 and 29, Manila time).