








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Start quick against Spence, Roach tells Pacquiao
Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will collide on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (August 22, Manila time).
AFP photos

                     

                        

                           
Start quick against Spence, Roach tells Pacquiao

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 1:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao can’t afford a slow start if he wants to topple a dangerous Errol Spence Jr.



That’s why Freddie Roach’s marching order to his prized ward would be to come out with guns blazing right after the opening bell of their clash on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (August 22, Manila time).



Speaking recently to the UK-based news website The Sun, Roach said Spence’s inferior footwork gives him optimism that Pacquiao (69-7-2, 39 KOs) can get the job done.



"There's a couple of guys I worry about, because they're younger, they're stronger and have very difficult styles,” Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman said.



"But Spence, I do like because he's flat-footed, he's heavy on his feet and he gets tired in the latter rounds,” he added.



Pacquiao is entering the fight as an underdog and having disadvantages in height and reach against the 31-year-old Spence, who will stake his IBF and WBC welterweight titles.



But what Pacquiao lacks in size, he usually makes up with his vaunted speed, which will be crucial against the relatively slower Spence (27-0, 21 KOs). 



"I told Manny, 'We have to start quick in this fight. We can't stay in the pocket',” Roach continued.



Expect Pacquiao to employ an in-and-out offense, a tactic that had been fully effective against opponents slower than him like David Diaz, Oscar dela Hoya and Antonio Margarito, to name a few. 



"[I told Manny to] Get off your combinations and you're going to get right out the way because he's going to hit you back,'” Roach said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      ERROL SPENCE
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Knott slows down, misses 200-meter semifinal in Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Knott slows down, misses 200-meter semifinal in Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
She needed to finish in the Top 3 of her Heat or be among the next three fastest runners to have moved on.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marvelous Marcial knocks out Armenian foe in first round for sure Olympic medal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marvelous Marcial knocks out Armenian foe in first round for sure Olympic medal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Marcial was the more aggressive pug against Darchinyan, with the latter opting for a more defensive game plan against the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No weightlifting in 2024 Olympics?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz may not get a chance to repeat her historic feat in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee  has repeatedly warned that it would remove weightlifting from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Transgender weightlifter in Olympic debut as Games hot up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Transgender weightlifter in Olympic debut as Games hot up


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard takes center stage at the Tokyo Games on Monday and Ethiopia-born Dutch runner Sifan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Paalam turning garbage into gold?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 August 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Grassroots program produces performers and achievers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Medal-less but record-breaking Olympians to get cash reward
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medal-less but record-breaking Olympians to get cash reward


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipino Olympians who didn’t bring home a Tokyo Olympic medal but broke a national record stand to receive cash incentives...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic opening round pairings for Yuka, Bianca known
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic opening round pairings for Yuka, Bianca known


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 22 minutes ago                              


                                                            
There’s the Filipina duo that are as raring as anyone to bang away amidst all the challenges offered by the Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basketball superpowers US, Spain clash in make-or-break Olympics game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basketball superpowers US, Spain clash in make-or-break Olympics game


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
One of the world's top two teams will be heading home from the Olympics Tuesday after the US and Spain were thrust together...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadal returns from foot injury needing work before US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadal returns from foot injury needing work before US Open


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rafael Nadal returns from a foot injury layoff of nearly two months this week at Washington, trying to rebuild top form ahead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo Kisela Knights: A gamble pays off
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iloilo Kisela Knights: A gamble pays off


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the Iloilo Kisela Knights, they didn’t mind taking licks and nicks here and there. You could say that they were...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with