Tiamzon, Roces power Perlas over Cignal for 1st win
Nicole Tiamzon and Sue Roces showed strong resolve in willing the Perlas Spikers back from an opening-set defeat and into their first triumph after starting the league with two straight losses.

                     

                        

                           
Tiamzon, Roces power Perlas over Cignal for 1st win

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 6:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Friday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

1 p.m. – Bali Pure vs Choco Mucho

4 p.m. – Perlas vs Petro Gazz

7 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Creamline



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Perlas rode on the duo of Nicole Tiamzon and Sue Roces as it eked out a 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 victory over Cignal HD on Thursday to barge into the win column in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



Tiamzon and Roces showed strong resolve in willing the Perlas Spikers back from an opening-set defeat and into their first triumph after starting the league with two straight losses.



Tiamzon ended up as one of the team’s top scorers with 13 points, including key hits that helped her team fight their way back, while the 35-year-old Roces chipped in 11 while providing leadership to her young, less experience teammates.



"Trust the Roces," said Perlas team owner Charo Soriano.



“As much as possible, if we have this kind of opportunity, we really wanted to play and we really want to give it our best,” said Tiamzon.



When it was over, the Perlas Spikers celebrated on the court as if they’ve won a championship. After all, the team’s training was delayed twice due to COVID-19 reasons.



“Sobrang blessing ito sa lahat ng pinagdaanan naming, hindi ko alam eh, hindi ko ma explain feeling. Nakita niyo naman kung gaano kami nag-celebrate kanina and we know hindi talaga kami nagiiwanan,” said Tiamzon.



For Perlas coach Reynaldo Diaz, Jr., the key was playing with confidence.



“Ang isa pa naming kailangan ay kumpiyansa, so yung panalo malaking kumpiyansa mabibigay sa amin individually,” said Diaz.



Cherry Nunag and Heather Guino-o each chipped in 13 hits while Gel Cayuna had 24 excellent sets while contributing nine points including a pair of booming aces.



The HD Spikers, who were paced by Janine Marciano’s 12 points, fell to 1-5 (win-loss).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

