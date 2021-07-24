NLEXâ€™s Kiefer Ravena allowed to play in Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena has been given the green light to play for the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B. League, a day after the TNT Tropang Giga released Bobby Ray Parks Jr. to pursue a similar stint.

This was announced Saturday by the PBA and the NLEX Road Warriors, overturning a decision handed down by the PBA board in June that originally barred the older Ravena from playing overseas.

Ravena needed to hurdle a lot of challenges because he had an active contract with the Road Warriors.

But it looks like all is well between all parties with the decision.

"NLEX is happy to announce than an agreement has been reached with the PBA to allow Kiefer to play in the B. League for one season," the Road Warriors wrote in a statement.

However, Ravena will need to play all the Road Warriors' games in the ongoing Philippine Cup, and will have return to the Philippines after his one-year stint and still suit up for NLEX.

He thus joins a growing list of young Filipino cagers in the B. League with his brother Thirdy, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Kemark Carino, and Parks Jr.