








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Creamline coach Bundit to miss several games due to quarantine
Tai Bundit
File/Joey Mendoza

                     

                        

                           
Creamline coach Bundit to miss several games due to quarantine

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 3:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
LAOAG, Ilocos Norte — Title-favorite Creamline will have to make do without its Thai head coach Tai Bundit in its first four games, including its opening day duel with dangerous Sta. Lucia Realty in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center in nearby Bacarra.



Bundit is scheduled to arrive Thursday night and would need to undergo a 10-day quarantine in Manila and is expected to travel here either July 26 or 27.



He will also have to pass a battery of COVID-19 tests — an RT-PCR on and after his quarantine and antigen at Fort Ilocandia where all 10 teams are quartered — to be allowed entry to the Laoag bubble.



By that time, the multi-titled former Ateneo bench tactician could now coach in the Cool Smashers’ game against the Bali Pure Water Defenders.



The games Bundit will miss are against old rival Petro Gazz on Tuesday, Black Mamba Army next week Chery Tiggo on July 25.



Meanwhile, Southeast Asian Games bronze-medalist Tina Salak will join Chery Tiggo as it playing team captain.



Salak, who will turn 45 on August 10, is expected to provide leadership, experience and inspiration having won three championships in the PVL’s precursor — the Shakey’s V-League.



“It’s really an honor and privilege to coach the legendary Tina Salak. I didn’t expect it at all. The decision to include her in the roster was sudden but a good one,” said Chery Tiggo mentor Aaron Velez.



Meanwhile, PVL president Ricky Palou said they would implement a no “change-court” policy and would bar opposing players to shake hands and give high fives as part of the league’s strict protocols.



“No change court,” said Palou. “Okay lang sa kanila kasi it’s for their own good. Kasi the teams they have their own equipment, water so pag lumipat kung may infected don, madadamay lahat.



“They understand naman, in fact, they welcome it nga at this point of time for safety precautionary measures,” he added.



Palou said the FIVB, volleyball’s world governing body, is applying the same protocols.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CREAMLINE
                                                      PVL
                                                      TAI BUNDIT
                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Perasol: UP Maroons need to 'reboot'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perasol: UP Maroons need to 'reboot'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
During Perasol's tenure, the Maroons ended more a decade-long drought of Final Four appearances and even made a Cinderella...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Perasol confirms resignation as UP Maroons coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perasol confirms resignation as UP Maroons coach


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran mentor Bo Perasol on Wednesday stepped down as the head coach of the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP after five ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals goalkeeper Etheridge hospitalized due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals goalkeeper Etheridge hospitalized due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Per the club's technical director Craig Gardner, Birmingham is in "constant contact" with Etherdige's family during the goalkeeper's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former Ateneo Eaglet brings stuff to US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former Ateneo Eaglet brings stuff to US


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas recruit Lebron Lopez has signed with Overtime Elite League in the United States, becoming the latest Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA opener pits aces, bossing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA opener pits aces, bossing


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alaska Milk and Blackwater open hostilities for a PBA 46th season featuring exciting subplots from big names making a comeback...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 UP hoping for Perasol's continued involvement with Maroons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP hoping for Perasol's continued involvement with Maroons


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines on Thursday officially accepted Bo Perasol's resignation as its men's basketball team...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial replaces Obiena as Philippine flagbearer for Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial replaces Obiena as Philippine flagbearer for Olympics


                              

                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Boxer Eumir Felix Marcial will replace Ernest John EJ” Obiena as the Philippines’ male flagbearer alongside judoka...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns not pushing panic button despite series-tying win by Bucks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns not pushing panic button despite series-tying win by Bucks


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Phoenix won't hit the panic button after squandering a two-game advantage in the NBA Finals, but the Suns will need improved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan-bound Gomez de Liano brothers bid college coach Perasol goodbye
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan-bound Gomez de Liano brothers bid college coach Perasol goodbye


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Juan and Javi, both products of the UP Integrated School, played all their seasons in the UAAP under the tutelage of Per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frayna goes down fighting in FIDE Women&rsquo;s World Cup bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frayna goes down fighting in FIDE Women’s World Cup bid


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Janelle Mae Frayna put up a gallant stand against Hungarian Hoang Tranh Trang but fell short in the end to kiss her FIDE Women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with