Camarines faces stern test in Wesley So Cup as playoffs loom

                     

                        

                           
Camarines faces stern test in Wesley So Cup as playoffs loom

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2021 - 11:14am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Camarines Soaring Eagles’ title aspirations will be tested this Saturday, July 10, when they face off with divisional rivals, Cordova and Iloilo in the penultimate elimination round playdate of the Wesley So Cup.



All tournament long, Camarines has traded places and has been hounded by emerging power Cordova — a mere point separates them in the standings as both squads vie for the top seed of the Southern Division with the playoffs looming.



Camarines defeated both teams in the first round of the double round robin. 



Last May 29, the Soaring Eagles got by Iloilo, 13-8, and Cordova, 12.5-8.5 last June 5.



Now though, the Kisela Knights and the Dutchess Dagami Warriors are aching for revenge as they go up the standings.



Iloilo has a five-match win streak while Cordova is on a seven-game roll. 



The Soaring Eagles, though, are on their own 12-game win streak. 



Cordova hopes to get a huge win against lowly 6-25 Iriga in their first match of the evening before they face off with Camarines. 



Iloilo will also battle a team in the lower tier of the south in 8-23 Cebu. 



Other key matches in the south include Toledo who are trying to keep their heads above water after losing several players to eligibility that has severely hurt their campaign. 



The Trojans take on the Negros Kingsmen who themselves have somewhat struggled in the second conference but are at fourth spot in their division with a 20-11 slate. 



Palawan and Surigao figure in a key battle as both are trying to hold fast to their play-off slots with similar 9-22 records. The Queen’s Gambit though lead the Fianchetto Checkmates in points, 277-245.



The Mindoro Tamaraws and the Lapu Lapu Naki Warriors are also in the hunt for the last play-off seat. 



It won’t be easy as the Tamaraws meet up with the Zamboanga Sultans who have already punched their play-off ticket during the last playdate, and Surigao. 



The Naki Warriors go through the gauntlet of Cebu and Toledo in their own Saturday double header.



The elimination round of the Wesley So Cup wraps up this Wednesday, July 14.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

