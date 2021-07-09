Eala, Indonesia's Nugroho end Wimbledon doubles campaign

MANILA, Philippines — It's the end of the line for Alex Eala in the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Hours crashing out of the Girls' Singles tournament, Eala and Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho also ended their Girls' Doubles campaign after falling to Ashlyn Krueger and Chelsea Fontenel in the second round on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

Eala and Nugroho, who both lost their Girls' Singles matches earlier Thursday, fell against Krueger and Fontenel in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 9-11.

The Asian pair failed to complete their comeback after going down a set and forcing the third set decider.

Eala and Nugroho were at match point, 9-7.

But a late meltdown resulted in four straight points for Krueger and Fontenel to steal the match.

Eala ends her Wimbledon campaign with second round finishes in both singles and doubles campaign.

She is expected to play her next Grand Slam in the US Open set in September.