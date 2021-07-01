Chris Paul, Suns close out Clippers in Game 6 to clinch NBA Finals berth

MANILA, Philippines — The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 and only their third appearance overall.

Led by Chris Paul, the Suns closed out the LA Clippers, 130-103, in a hostile Staples Center in Game Six on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The Clippers just couldn't mount another comeback — one that they've been known for in this postseason.

Paul would take over in the fourth period against his former team who he played for in a span of six years.

The All-Star guard made up for the first two games he missed in this series with a 41-point outburst to oust LA.

At their most dominant in the fourth salvo, the Suns led by as much as 27 points.

Devin Booker scattered 22 points in the victory to back up Paul's offensive performance.

Meanwhile, Paul George had 21 points for the Clippers. Marcus Morris led them in scoring with 26 points.

Though the Clippers missed out on the Finals, they still end up with their best finish in franchise history after making their first-ever Conference Final appearance.

The Suns thus await the winner of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven series for the NBA Championship.