Congressional medal pushed for US Open champ Yuka Saso

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is planning to award US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso with the Congressional Medal of Achievement.

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco is sponsoring the legislation following her historic win at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California earlier this month.

Saso is the first-ever player from the Philippines to win a major golf tournament and tied Korea's Inbee Park as the youngest ever to win the US Women's Open.

"Ms. Saso's perseverance as she climbed her way to become one of the youngest and formidable lady golfers, has brought great pride and honor to our country," said Velasco.

"This sends the strongest message that the Philippines is ready to bring home the top award for women's golf at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics," he added.

Velasco filed House Resolution No. 1879 along with Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Minority Leader Joseph Stephen Paduano, and Committee on Youth and Sports Development Chair Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III.

The resolution was filed on June 9, just a week after the second regular session of the 18th Congress had adjourned.

The House is expected to take up the resolution as soon as the third regular session begins next month.