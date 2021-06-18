








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
UP alumni group founder blasts 'fake news' about Bo Perasol's supposed departure as Maroons coach
UP's Bo Perasol looks on during the UP Fighting Maroons' second round encounter with the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

                     

                        

                           
UP alumni group founder blasts 'fake news' about Bo Perasol's supposed departure as Maroons coach

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 2:11pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The founder of the University of the Philippines alumni group Nowhere to go but UP has cleared the air on reports of the supposed departure of Bo Perasol as head coach of the UP Fighting Maroons.



Renan Dalisay went on social media Friday afternoon after news of Perasol's alleged leave from his post circulated.






Dalisay lambasted the reports and called them "fake news".



"Sa mga balita lumalabas about UP and Coach Bo, masasabi ko lang na lahat yan ay fake news. Kasalukuyan nagluluksa si Coach Bo kasama ang buong team sa pagpanaw ng kanyang ina kagabi," wrote Dalisay.



"Besides, that's not how the UP system works. May proceso tayong dinadaanan," he added.



Per the alumni group head, everything remains unchanged for the UP men's basketball team, citing that the university has not even allowed teams to meet and practice yet.



"Its [sic] still status quo today," wrote Dalisay.



Perasol was reported to move to a management position and is supposed to be replaced by former National University head coach Goldwyn Monteverde.



Perasol has been the head coach of the Fighting Maroons since 2016. His tenure is highlighted by back-to-back appearances in the UAAP Final Four in 2018 and 2019 after a 14-year-drought.

His squad in UAAP Season 81 also had a silver-medal finish after falling to eventual champions Ateneo Blue Eagles in the finals.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      UAAP
                                                      UP FIGHTING MAROONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rajko not surprised Gilas won
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Gilas makes its second appearance in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window in Clark tonight and Indonesia looms as a formidable opponent. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belangel game-winner vs Korea among ESPN's SportsCenter top plays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belangel game-winner vs Korea among ESPN's SportsCenter top plays


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Belangel's off-the-glass triple made it to ESPN's popular sports news program SportsCenter in their top plays — a regular...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas focused on learning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas focused on learning


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gutsy boys of Gilas Pilipinas refuse to get carried away by their storybook triumph over Philippine tormentor South Korea,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mavericks coach Carlisle steps down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mavericks coach Carlisle steps down


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle has stepped down after 13 seasons with the franchise, the team confirmed Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The clutch gene of Tab Baldwin's teams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The clutch gene of Tab Baldwin's teams


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
When it does come down to that final possession, Coach Tab’s teams are bullish. And they have done that everywhere from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks stave off elimination, force Game 7 vs Nets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks stave off elimination, force Game 7 vs Nets


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Buoyed by a strong start that had them up double digits early in the first quarter, 18-5, the Bucks thus forced the winner-take-all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cell phone woes hit Mickelson in poor start at US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cell phone woes hit Mickelson in poor start at US Open


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Spectators hoping to capture a video of Phil Mickelson chasing history did their part in disrupting his bid for a career Grand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ball, Edwards banner NBA All-Rookie team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ball, Edwards banner NBA All-Rookie team


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards were named to the NBA All-Rookie First...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan gets back at Iloilo in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan gets back at Iloilo in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A measure of pride. That’s what the San Juan Predators got back even just a little bit when they defeated the Iloilo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Indonesia aims to &lsquo;push Gilas to the limit&rsquo;, says Toroman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Indonesia aims to ‘push Gilas to the limit’, says Toroman


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aiming to rebound from a blowout loss to the Koreans on Thursday, Indonesia head coach Rajko Toroman said it will be anything...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with