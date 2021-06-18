UP alumni group founder blasts 'fake news' about Bo Perasol's supposed departure as Maroons coach

MANILA, Philippines – The founder of the University of the Philippines alumni group Nowhere to go but UP has cleared the air on reports of the supposed departure of Bo Perasol as head coach of the UP Fighting Maroons.

Renan Dalisay went on social media Friday afternoon after news of Perasol's alleged leave from his post circulated.

"It's still status quo today," wrote Dalisay

Dalisay lambasted the reports and called them "fake news".

"Sa mga balita lumalabas about UP and Coach Bo, masasabi ko lang na lahat yan ay fake news. Kasalukuyan nagluluksa si Coach Bo kasama ang buong team sa pagpanaw ng kanyang ina kagabi," wrote Dalisay.

"Besides, that's not how the UP system works. May proceso tayong dinadaanan," he added.

Per the alumni group head, everything remains unchanged for the UP men's basketball team, citing that the university has not even allowed teams to meet and practice yet.

"Its [sic] still status quo today," wrote Dalisay.

Perasol was reported to move to a management position and is supposed to be replaced by former National University head coach Goldwyn Monteverde.

Perasol has been the head coach of the Fighting Maroons since 2016. His tenure is highlighted by back-to-back appearances in the UAAP Final Four in 2018 and 2019 after a 14-year-drought.

His squad in UAAP Season 81 also had a silver-medal finish after falling to eventual champions Ateneo Blue Eagles in the finals.