â€˜Answered prayerâ€™: Jeremy Pacatiw is latest Team Lakay fighter in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay is continuing to add to its already long list of athletes in ONE Championship as they announced the signing of Jeremy Pacatiw this week.

The 25-year-old was previously with BRAVE CF and joins former BRAVE champion Stephen Loman in transferring to the Singapore promotion.

Pacatiw fought 11 bouts with BRAVE where he won seven, while losing the other four.

The Baguio-based fighter’s contract ended with BRAVE earlier this year and he opted to not renew as he sought to sign with ONE Championship.

Now, with his transfer all but official, Pacatiw can’t help but rave that his goal has finally been achieved.

“Masayang masaya ako kasi yun yung pangarap ko. (I am so happy because that was my dream.) Finally, answered prayer,” said Pacatiw of his signing in an interview posted by Team Lakay.

Per the 25-year-old, he will most likely add to an already stacked bantamweight division where his fellow Lakay wards Loman and Kevin Belingon also compete in.

Knowing how elite the competition is, Pacatiw says he is eager to face anyone in the division and will take on whoever ONE Championship gives him in his debut.

“Marami kasing high calibre na fighter sa kung sino man ang ibibigay ng ONE Championship sa akin ay tatanggapin ko (There are many high calibre fighters but whoever the ONE Championship will give me, I will accept),” said Pacatiw.

Earlier this month, it was also announced that Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao’s son Jhanlo has been signed by ONE Championship.

So far, Loman, Sangiao, and Pacatiw are all waiting for their first fights in the ONE Circle.

Loman was earlier pegged to go up against top bantamweight contender John Lineker but had to step back due to a bout with COVID-19.