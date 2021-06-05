Kai Sotto eager to face 'The Skill Factory' teammate in Aussie NBL

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is looking forward to facing off against a former teammate once he plays in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL).

In a twitter Q&A Friday, Sotto revealed he was thrilled to have the chance to challenge his "brother" from Atlanta-based organization The Skill Factory.

Not really a matchup but i want to play against my brother from TSF Jaylin Galloway???? https://t.co/EyRwiRJc6t — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) June 4, 2021

"Not really a matchup, but I want to play against my brother from TSF Jaylin Galloway," Sotto wrote answering a fan's question on which matchup he was looking forward to in the NBL.

Sotto will suit up for the Adelaide 36ers while Galloway is set to play for the Sydney Kings.

TSF was the first club Sotto associated himself with after his move to the US.

He spent almost a year with the Atlanta-based club before shifting to the NBA G League Team Ignite program.

Expected to be draft eligible by 2022, Sotto will look to make waves in the NBL to achieve his NBA dream.

Currently, the 19-year-old big man is in the Philippines to possibly play for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament later this month.