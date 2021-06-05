








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Kai Sotto eager to face 'The Skill Factory' teammate in Aussie NBL
Kai Sotto with The Skill Factory
Twitter/Metro Classic

                     

                        

                           
Kai Sotto eager to face 'The Skill Factory' teammate in Aussie NBL

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2021 - 10:17am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is looking forward to facing off against a former teammate once he plays in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL).



In a twitter Q&A Friday, Sotto revealed he was thrilled to have the chance to challenge his "brother" from Atlanta-based organization The Skill Factory.






"Not really a matchup, but I want to play against my brother from TSF Jaylin Galloway," Sotto wrote answering a fan's question on which matchup he was looking forward to in the NBL.



Sotto will suit up for the Adelaide 36ers while Galloway is set to play for the Sydney Kings.










TSF was the first club Sotto associated himself with after his move to the US.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by TSF (@theskillfactory)








He spent almost a year with the Atlanta-based club before shifting to the NBA G League Team Ignite program.



Expected to be draft eligible by 2022, Sotto will look to make waves in the NBL to achieve his NBA dream.



Currently, the 19-year-old big man is in the Philippines to possibly play for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament later this month.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      KAI SOTTO
                                                      NBL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks advanced to an Eastern Conference semifinal showdown, wrapping up emphatic series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a lengthy Instagram post, Vanessa revealed that the Bryant estate gave no approval for the shoes to go on sale.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns dethrone Lakers in wire-to-wire Game 6
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns dethrone Lakers in wire-to-wire Game 6


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Devin Booker and the Suns started the game with guns blazing against the Lakers when they jumped to a quick double-digit lead,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP supports Bike for Livelihood program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP supports Bike for Livelihood program


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
PLDT chairman and No. 1 sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan recently gave away 500 bicycles as part of the MVP Group’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala says rule change middle ground in thorny issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala says rule change middle ground in thorny issue


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As the controversy surrounding NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena’s planned move to Japan rages, former PBA commissioner Noli...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart boosts support for esports as the official partner of MSC 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart boosts support for esports as the official partner of MSC 2021


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Smart is powering the much-anticipated Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), starting  June 7. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Vaccination promises
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 June 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In January, Israel and Denmark promised to vaccinate their athletes against COVID-19 before sending them to the Tokyo Olympics.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Jokic, Nuggets eliminate Blazers
                              


                              

                                 June 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Phoenix Suns, fueled by 47 points from Devin Booker, toppled the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 on Thursday, handing superstar LeBron James his first first-round playoff exit.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Henson’s spirit soars
                              


                              

                                 June 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After obtaining her dual citizenship, University of Washington ace guard Mai-Loni Henson can’t wait to reinforce the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team in a string of international tournaments this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'The Apprentice' Filipino finalist aids kids with cancer in business challenge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'The Apprentice' Filipino finalist aids kids with cancer in business challenge


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
During a high-stakes business challenge that saw Sangalang book a ticket to the finale, the 43-year-old encountered cancer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with