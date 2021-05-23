








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Ilocos Norte opens door to PBA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Sports has a special place in Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc’s heart and when he saw that the PBA was at a standstill with NCR Plus in lockdown, he immediately reached out to offer his province as a safe haven under MGCQ. PBA commissioner Willie Marcial seriously studied Manotoc’s proposal to duplicate the Clark bubble in Laoag for the season to start. But with another bubble not a viable option for an entire season or even a conference, Marcial considered the next best alternative for Laoag to host teams in IATF-sanctioned practices.



IATF gave its go-signal to the PBA to restart 5x5 scrimmages in NCR Plus once MECQ was eased to the next level and in areas under GCQ or MGCQ. But when NCR Plus was upgraded to GCQ with “heightened restrictions,” GAB chairman Baham Mitra sought a clarification from IATF if it meant 5x5 scrimmages could proceed. After consulting with DOH, IATF said “heightened restrictions” disallowed 5x5 scrimmages even if MECQ had been reverted to GCQ. That left the door open for PBA teams to set up training camp in Batangas under regular GCQ or Clark, Subic and Laoag under MGCQ.



Meralco and TNT chose to train in Laoag while the other teams went elsewhere. Perry Martinez, who was the PBA’s Technical Committee director from 2002 to 2008 and consultant under commissioner Chito Salud from 2010 to 2015, volunteered to roll out the red carpet for the visitors. Martinez is now based in Laoag as Manotoc’s consultant for transportation and investments. Meralco arrived late last Sunday while TNT checked in last Wednesday. The Bolts initially planned to stay until tomorrow or Tuesday but may now extend until next Sunday. TNT intends to head back to Manila next Sunday. An entire wing of Fort Ilocandia facing the swimming pool and beach has been exclusively reserved for both teams. Food is delivered to the players outside their rooms and strict protocols are imposed according to guidelines of IATF, GAB and PBA. Martinez said he expects representatives from GAB and PBA to visit for random inspections any day.



“Essentially, it’s hotel to gym to hotel, we’re very strict about that,” said Martinez, referring to the closed circuit system approved by IATF. “Ilocos Norte is an ideal place for sports first because Governor Matt is himself a sportsman, siya nga ang nagtrabaho to do this, second, we have the facilities and third, we love sports. The teams are self-regulating. As host, we’re doing everything to make their stay comfortable and productive. Ayos naman ang Centennial Gym, which was the site of the 2012 All-Star Game, but Governor Matt still had it refurbished. The teams practice twice a day with Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo and TNT team manager Gabby Cui agreeing on alternate schedules. TNT starts first at 7 a.m. then Meralco at 10 a.m. In the afternoon, one team will practice at 4 p.m. and the other at 6 or 7 p.m. The practices are closed door, nobody is allowed inside. We sanitize the venue after each practice.”



Martinez said it’s like a family reunion. “I’ve known coach Norman (Black) and coach Chot (Reyes) for years but I’m not familiar anymore with the younger players,” he said. “Of course, I know the veterans like Kelly Williams, Jayson Castro and Reynel Hugnatan. When Meralco and TNT arrived, we welcomed them with open arms. We set up a viber group with each team so Governor Matt and everyone involved could be in contact at any time. We’ve arranged for delivery of bottled water, Gatorade, anything they need.”



Martinez said former Gintong Alay head Mike Keon is Laoag City Mayor so sports is also high in his agenda. “Everybody is sports-minded,” he said. “In any way, the province can help out sports, Governor Matt will. In fact, in Pagudpud, which is about a 1 1/2 hour drive from Laoag, we’re hosting about 30 men and women from our national beach volleyball pool training for the Asian qualifiers for the Olympics. They’re staying in a bubble and moving from hotel to beachfront where we set up a playing and training court then back. The same protocols of testing as in the PBA are being followed. Ilocos Norte will always be available to host sports-related events and warmly welcome our athletes.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MGCQ
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said the 42-year-old Pacquiao will have to rely on his footwork, speed and power to offset...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence is next Pacquiao opponent with Las Vegas fight set August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence is next Pacquiao opponent with Las Vegas fight set August


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fight is set for August 21 (August 22, Manila) in Las Vegas, Nevada and will mark Pacquiao's first return to the ring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala settles for bridesmaid finish in first pro doubles final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala settles for bridesmaid finish in first pro doubles final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala and Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva failed to clinch the title in the Women's Doubles of W25 Platja D'Aro in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morant hits OT dagger as Grizzlies claims final playoff spot vs Warriors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morant hits OT dagger as Grizzlies claims final playoff spot vs Warriors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After the Warriors completed a comeback in the fourth quarter after trailing by nine late, Ja Morant hit a dagger floater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am coach Magpayo inks five-year extension in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am coach Magpayo inks five-year extension in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magpayo was able to lead his team to success against the odds during the pandemic-hit 2020-21 NCAA season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao: I&rsquo;m stronger, faster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao: I’m stronger, faster


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It was early yesterday morning, at about 5:30 Manila time, when Sen. Manny Pacquiao declared he’s stronger and faster...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, partner fall short in Spain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, partner fall short in Spain


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipina ace Alex Eala missed out on a second pro career title after settling for a runner-up finish with Russian partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbosa boosts Tokyo hopes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbosa boosts Tokyo hopes


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kurt Barbosa stunned Asian Games bronze medalist Molomyn Tumenbayar of Mongolia in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA shelves opener of inaugural 3x3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA shelves opener of inaugural 3x3


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Because of the circumstances, the PBA is likely to drop plans of launching its maiden 3x3 tournament ahead of the centerpiece...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Crypto Cup underway
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A selection of the world’s top players will see action today as the $320,000 Online FTX Crypto Cup, the sixth leg of the Champions Tour, gets underway.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with