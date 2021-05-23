Ilocos Norte opens door to PBA

Sports has a special place in Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc’s heart and when he saw that the PBA was at a standstill with NCR Plus in lockdown, he immediately reached out to offer his province as a safe haven under MGCQ. PBA commissioner Willie Marcial seriously studied Manotoc’s proposal to duplicate the Clark bubble in Laoag for the season to start. But with another bubble not a viable option for an entire season or even a conference, Marcial considered the next best alternative for Laoag to host teams in IATF-sanctioned practices.

IATF gave its go-signal to the PBA to restart 5x5 scrimmages in NCR Plus once MECQ was eased to the next level and in areas under GCQ or MGCQ. But when NCR Plus was upgraded to GCQ with “heightened restrictions,” GAB chairman Baham Mitra sought a clarification from IATF if it meant 5x5 scrimmages could proceed. After consulting with DOH, IATF said “heightened restrictions” disallowed 5x5 scrimmages even if MECQ had been reverted to GCQ. That left the door open for PBA teams to set up training camp in Batangas under regular GCQ or Clark, Subic and Laoag under MGCQ.

Meralco and TNT chose to train in Laoag while the other teams went elsewhere. Perry Martinez, who was the PBA’s Technical Committee director from 2002 to 2008 and consultant under commissioner Chito Salud from 2010 to 2015, volunteered to roll out the red carpet for the visitors. Martinez is now based in Laoag as Manotoc’s consultant for transportation and investments. Meralco arrived late last Sunday while TNT checked in last Wednesday. The Bolts initially planned to stay until tomorrow or Tuesday but may now extend until next Sunday. TNT intends to head back to Manila next Sunday. An entire wing of Fort Ilocandia facing the swimming pool and beach has been exclusively reserved for both teams. Food is delivered to the players outside their rooms and strict protocols are imposed according to guidelines of IATF, GAB and PBA. Martinez said he expects representatives from GAB and PBA to visit for random inspections any day.

“Essentially, it’s hotel to gym to hotel, we’re very strict about that,” said Martinez, referring to the closed circuit system approved by IATF. “Ilocos Norte is an ideal place for sports first because Governor Matt is himself a sportsman, siya nga ang nagtrabaho to do this, second, we have the facilities and third, we love sports. The teams are self-regulating. As host, we’re doing everything to make their stay comfortable and productive. Ayos naman ang Centennial Gym, which was the site of the 2012 All-Star Game, but Governor Matt still had it refurbished. The teams practice twice a day with Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo and TNT team manager Gabby Cui agreeing on alternate schedules. TNT starts first at 7 a.m. then Meralco at 10 a.m. In the afternoon, one team will practice at 4 p.m. and the other at 6 or 7 p.m. The practices are closed door, nobody is allowed inside. We sanitize the venue after each practice.”

Martinez said it’s like a family reunion. “I’ve known coach Norman (Black) and coach Chot (Reyes) for years but I’m not familiar anymore with the younger players,” he said. “Of course, I know the veterans like Kelly Williams, Jayson Castro and Reynel Hugnatan. When Meralco and TNT arrived, we welcomed them with open arms. We set up a viber group with each team so Governor Matt and everyone involved could be in contact at any time. We’ve arranged for delivery of bottled water, Gatorade, anything they need.”

Martinez said former Gintong Alay head Mike Keon is Laoag City Mayor so sports is also high in his agenda. “Everybody is sports-minded,” he said. “In any way, the province can help out sports, Governor Matt will. In fact, in Pagudpud, which is about a 1 1/2 hour drive from Laoag, we’re hosting about 30 men and women from our national beach volleyball pool training for the Asian qualifiers for the Olympics. They’re staying in a bubble and moving from hotel to beachfront where we set up a playing and training court then back. The same protocols of testing as in the PBA are being followed. Ilocos Norte will always be available to host sports-related events and warmly welcome our athletes.”