Alyssa Valdez leads Philippine volleyball's finest in national tryout lists
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine volleyball's cream of the crop headed by former Southeast Asian Games flag-bearer Alyssa Valdez are expected to attend the national team tryouts slated April 28 to 30 at the Subic Tennis Courts in Zambales.

Valdez, who plays for Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League, was in the wish list of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation that also includes Jaja Santiago, Jia Morado, Dawn Macandili, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aby Marano, Majoy Baron and Myla Pablo.

A total of 120 players — 40 women and 40 men in volley and 20 men and 20 women in beach volley — were invited to the three-day tryout for teams that will compete in the 31st Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November.

National coaches Odjie Mamon (women), Dante Alinsunurin (men), Paul Jan Doloiras (beach volley women) and Rhovyl Verayo (beach volley men) will supervise the qualification process.

The men’s invitees included Ish Polvorosa, Marck Espejo, Bryan Bagunas, Mark Alfafara, Johnvic de Guzman and Rex Intal.

In beach volley, Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Dij Rodriguez and Dzi Gervacio, the women’s SEAG bronze medalists, lead the women side while Jude Garcia, Jaron Requinton and Ranran Abdilla will spearhead the men’s section.

The country is eyeing to improve on its silver medal effort in men’s and two bronze medal performances in beach volley in the 2019 edition of the biennial meet.

