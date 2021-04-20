ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Talisay thrashes Tabogon to sweep first round of VisMin cagefest

Talisay thrashes Tabogon to sweep first round of VisMin cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – The MJAS Zenith Talisay Aquastars rammed through the Tabogon Voyagers, 85-65, and capped off a first-round sweep in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu Tuesday.

Gunner Patrick Cabahug flashed his brilliance with 13 points on three triples in only 18 minutes of play as the Aquastars stayed perfect at 5-0 heading into the crucial second round.

Egie Boy Mojica also had 13 markers while Jaymar Gimpayan and Lord Casajeros added nine each in Talisay’s balanced attack that saw all but one of its 15 players barging into the scoreboard.

From a close nine-point victory against handicapped Lapu-Lapu last Saturday, the Aquastars regained their fiery form riding on a 23-13 blitz to set the tone against Tabogon. They led by as big as 28 points en route to another blowout win.

Talisay, hailed as the team to beat prior to the season, will troop into the second round with a whopping average winning margin of 21.4 points in five games thus far.

Tabogon, for its, part failed to sustain its 86-78 win over Dumaguete despite the solid efforts of veteran Arvie Bringas with a double-double of 16 boards and 10 assists plus two steals.

The Voyagers closed out the first round at 2-3 mark with Lapu-Lapu (2-1) and Mandaue (2-1) still tussling as of writing for a chance to claim solo second place.

BASKETBALL VISMIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP backs Kobe Paras&rsquo; decision to chase hoops dream in US
UP backs Kobe Paras’ decision to chase hoops dream in US
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Kobe Paras is pursuing basketball dreams in the United States once again and he has the full backing of the University of...
Sports
fbfb
Rockets' Brown injured in assault, says team
Rockets' Brown injured in assault, says team
7 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault in Florida ahead of Monday's game (Tuesday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am ace hopes FIBA changes rule
Fil-Am ace hopes FIBA changes rule
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra star Stanley Pringle said the other day he’s aware that under FIBA 5x5 eligibility rules, he can play...
Sports
fbfb
Tagaytay, Taguig, Sta. Rosa offer to host SEAG-bound athletes
Tagaytay, Taguig, Sta. Rosa offer to host SEAG-bound athletes
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Three local government units (LGUs) answered the call to support several sports preparing for the 31st Hanoi Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbfb
GAB digs deeper into mess
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 20, 2021 - 12:00am
No less than former NCR Police Office deputy regional director for operations Brig. Gen. Florendo Campo Quibuyen will lead the GAB investigation of the Pilipinas VisMin Cup scandal in Alcantara, Cebu where the speculation...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
FIFA vows 'consequences' for Super League clubs as backlash intensifies
FIFA vows 'consequences' for Super League clubs as backlash intensifies
20 minutes ago
FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Tuesday warned that clubs involved in the European Super League could face "consequences",...
Sports
fbfb
R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament set April 24 in Cebu
R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament set April 24 in Cebu
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
RiChessmasters (RCM) and Professional Chess Association of the Philippines teams Lapu Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Cordova...
Sports
fbfb
Curry hot streak continues as Warriors down Sixers
Curry hot streak continues as Warriors down Sixers
6 hours ago
Stephen Curry extended his scoring streak with an electrifying 49-point display as the Golden State Warriors upset the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial joins ABAP camp
Marcial joins ABAP camp
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Olympic middleweight qualifier Eumir Marcial is scheduled to arrive in Manila on a Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
Gretchen new face of MVPSF
Gretchen new face of MVPSF
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Ateneo volleyball icon Gretchen Ho has been appointed as the newest ambassador of the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with