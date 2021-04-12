Philippines eyes more weightlifters in Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella believes there’s a fighting chance the country will have another Filipino weightlifter in the Tokyo Olympics in July apart from Rio silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

“All of them have a strong chance,” said Puentevella.

The former sports commissioner was referring to a crack team of Kristel Macrohon, Elreen Ann Ando, Vanessa Sarno, Mary Flor Diaz, Elen Rose Perez, John Ceniza and John Dexter Tabique, who will leave today to join Diaz in the Asian Championships set April 16-25 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 30-year-old Diaz already flew over the weekend to Tashkent from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she has trained for a year now.

Unlike Diaz, who only needed to complete a lift in Tashkent to formally book a slot to Tokyo set July 23 to August 2, the rest would really need to perform exceptionally well to make the cut.

Apart from Diaz, Macrohon, Ando and Ceniza have the best chance having been ranked eighth in their respective categories.

Macrohon is a 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist while Ando and Ceniza are silver medal winners.