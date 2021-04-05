ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Alex Eala moves up in WTA rankings anew
Alex Eala
Julien Crosnier/FFT

Alex Eala moves up in WTA rankings anew

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala rose in the WTA rankings anew ahead of her first W60 tournament in Switzerland Wednesday. 

From No. 737 last month, the Filipina teen tennis sensation improved to No. 715 according to the updated rankings released by the WTA Monday.

It’s the highest WTA placing for the 15-year-old ace so far in her young women’s pro tennis career after starting the year way below at No. 1190.

Eala will try to move up further into Top 700 with a breakthrough stint in the tougher $60,000-joust in Bellinzona after W15 and W25 stops as part of the year-long ITF Women’s World Tour.

She is already seeded in the W60 Bellinzona main draw against an opponent yet to be determined with the ongoing final phase of the qualifying draw Tuesday. The schedule is also yet to be announced.

The left-handed player made it to the prestigious W60 tilt through the junior exempt program being also the world No. 3 player in the ITF Juniors.

Eala will ride on the experience and momentum she gained from the star-studded Miami Open featuring world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Naomi Osaka two weeks ago.

Prior to that, the Rafael Nadal Academy scholar had also played in six pro tournaments highlighted by her maiden championship in the W15 Manacor in Mallorca, Spain last January.

