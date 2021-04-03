ESPORT
Ravena's NeoPhoenix to sport Ateneo-inspired jerseys
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2021 - 3:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix will attempt to channel their inner Blue Eagles when they face the Kawasaki Brave Thunders Saturday.

To celebrate Ravena's home return after a long injury-related layoff, NeoPhoenix will be wearing blue-colored special edition jerseys as a nod to the three-time UAAP champion's stint with the Ateneo Blue Eagles, as well as Gilas Pilipinas.

The special edition jerseys divert from NeoPhoenix's team colors of white and red.

Donning the jerseys, NeoPhoenix hopes to bounce back after their blowout loss at the hands of Ryuku earlier this week in Ravena's first game back.

NeoPhoenix is virtually out of playoff contention with an 11-38 slate but will look to take a few more wins in the year beginning with their two-game home stand against the Brave Thunders.

Kawasaki is fifth in the B League standings with a 33-15 slate.

The first game of NeoPhoenix-Kawaski tips off today at 4:05 p.m., Manila time.

