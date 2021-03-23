ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Eala fails to sustain strong start vs Slovakian foe in Miami Open
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

Eala fails to sustain strong start vs Slovakian foe in Miami Open

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 3:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis wunderkind Alex Eala couldn't capitalize on a first set advantage in her debut in the WTA tour after falling to Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, in the Miami Open qualifiers on Monday (early Tuesday, Manila).

Eala looked poised for an upset over the Slovakian ranked WTA No. 140 when she opened the match with a convincing 6-4 set win to take the advantage early.

But the more experienced Kuzmova was able to rebound in the second salvo. She took a dominant 4-1 lead early before Eala tried to stage a fight back and got to within a game, 4-5.

The 22-year-old, however, was able to hold on and force the third set decider, 6-4.

Buoyed by her second set win, Kuzmova took the reigns early in the winner-take-all third period as she zoomed to another 4-1 lead.

The deficit then proved too much for the teen tennis star as she lost steam against her more seasoned opponent and bowed out of the tournament.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala starts toughest part of pro journey at elite Miami Open
Alex Eala starts toughest part of pro journey at elite Miami Open
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Teen sensation Alex Eala embarks on her biggest women’s singles tennis break so far, clashing with Slovakia’s...
Sports
fbfb
Must-win for Ancajas, Magsayo
Must-win for Ancajas, Magsayo
By Joaquin Henson | 4 hours ago
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and IBF No. 4 featherweight Mark Magsayo aren’t leaving anything to chance...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
PGTI cancels LPGT Eagle Ridge tilt
PGTI cancels LPGT Eagle Ridge tilt
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
The ICTSI Eagle Ridge Ladies Championship, scheduled to unfold Tuesday at Norman course, has been cancelled due to the spike...
Sports
fbfb
Advice to rookies
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
PBA legend Jimmy Alapag made a guest appearance on the East Asia Super League clubhouse chat app a few days ago and drew from his over 20 years of experience in basketball as a player then coach to offer sage advice...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Eala debuts in Miami Open
Eala debuts in Miami Open
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Teen sensation Alex Eala embarks on her biggest women’s singles tennis break so far when she collides with Slovakia’s...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine karatekas now in Turkey
Philippine karatekas now in Turkey
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
With an eye on Tokyo Olympic slots, SEA Games karate gold medalist Jamie Lim and the Philippine team, including Fil-American...
Sports
fbfb
Animam, Tigers clinch title
Animam, Tigers clinch title
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Jack Animam stretched her winning ways on foreign soil as Shih Hsin University capped an unbeaten season with a 70-51 win...
Sports
fbfb
Intal calls it quits
Intal calls it quits
By Olmin Leyba | 4 hours ago
“The Rocket” won’t be soaring in the PBA anymore.
Sports
fbfb
PBA restricted practices still on
March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
The PBA is allowing the teams to continue with their non-scrimmage training even as they wait for a clearer picture on the status of Season 46.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with