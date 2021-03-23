Eala fails to sustain strong start vs Slovakian foe in Miami Open

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis wunderkind Alex Eala couldn't capitalize on a first set advantage in her debut in the WTA tour after falling to Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, in the Miami Open qualifiers on Monday (early Tuesday, Manila).

Eala looked poised for an upset over the Slovakian ranked WTA No. 140 when she opened the match with a convincing 6-4 set win to take the advantage early.

But the more experienced Kuzmova was able to rebound in the second salvo. She took a dominant 4-1 lead early before Eala tried to stage a fight back and got to within a game, 4-5.

The 22-year-old, however, was able to hold on and force the third set decider, 6-4.

Buoyed by her second set win, Kuzmova took the reigns early in the winner-take-all third period as she zoomed to another 4-1 lead.

The deficit then proved too much for the teen tennis star as she lost steam against her more seasoned opponent and bowed out of the tournament.