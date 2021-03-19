ESPORT
Filipina bet avoids elimination in ONE Championshipâ€™s 'The Apprentice' pilot
Pinay bet Lara Alvarez
ONE Championship

Filipina bet avoids elimination in ONE Championship’s 'The Apprentice' pilot

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – One of two Filipino bets in “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” escaped elimination in the very first episode of the reality show aired Thursday.

Lara Alvarez, a single mom who formerly trained with Baguio-based mixed martial arts stable Team Lakay, was placed on the chopping block along with two of her teammates from "Team Conquest" — Alvin Ang and Nazee Sajedi — after their group failed in the show's first business challenge.

However, Alvarez was able to extend her stay on the show after ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong decided it would be a "non-elimination challenge."

Contrasting results for Pinoy bets

While Alvarez had to fight tooth and nail to stay on the team, her fellow Filipino bet, Louie Sanggalang, made a good first impression.

Grouped with the winning squad Team Valor in the first business challenge, Sangalang was rode the team's success in their "ONE at Home" Fan Experience project.

But Sangalang made his presence felt for his team most during the physical challenge where they had a relay race.

Sangalang, a cancer survivor and a North Pole Marathon finisher, was able to propel his squad to victory.

Sangalang and Alvarez are among 16 candidates who are vying for a one-year, $250,000 job offer to work directly under Sityodtong as his protege in ONE Championship.

