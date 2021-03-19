ESPORT
Rookie Edwards drops 42 vs Suns; Blazers sweep Pelicans
Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on March 18, 2021 at Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
BARRY GOSSAGE / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 1:43pm

MANILA, Philippines – The tandem of rookie Anthony Edwards and big man Karl-Anthony Towns both topped 40 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Phoenix Suns, 123-119, on the road on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Edwards, the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2021 NBA draft, exploded for a career-high 42 points to lead the Wolves in scoring.

Towns, for his part, had 41 points.

The duo proved crucial in the in the win that saw the Wolves fight back from a 15-point deficit to eclipse the Suns at just the right moment in the fourth quarter.

Edwards converted on a bank shot to tie the game 109-all with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Suns would then have to play catch up until the final buzzer.

Though the Suns were within two, 119-121, with seven ticks left in the game, a dunk from Juan Hernangomez shut the door on Phoenix and sealed the win for the Wolves.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trailblazers took another win at the expense of the New Orleans Pelicans, 101-93.

Following up his 50-point performance the other night, Damian Lillard once again top-scored for the Blazers with 36 points to go with six boards.

Contrary to the cardiac ending of their win last Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila), the Blazers had comfortable control of the game for most of the 48 minutes.

At one point in the fourth salvo, the Blazers were up by as much as 14 points.

Elsewhere, LeBron James' season-high 37 points powered the Los Angeles Lakers to their fourth straight win, 116-105 against the Charlotte Hornets.

